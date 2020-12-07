Fourth-seeded Catholic High is set to move from one legendary stadium to anther.
After using Memorial Stadium as its home base for a series of memorable games this season, the fourth-seeded Bears (7-2) meet top-seeded Brother Martin (8-0) in a Division I semifinal game set for 7 p.m. Friday at Tad Gormley Stadium.
The teams announced the plans Monday. As the visiting team, Catholic will receive 1,000 tickets to sell in advance. Catholic athletic director J.P. Kelly said no tickets will be sold at the stadium.
The Bears beat Rummel 42-35 at Memorial last Friday to advance. The Crusaders beat Jesuit 36-34 in their quarterfinal.