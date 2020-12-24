Landry Williams had settled into a job as an administrator at a local middle school. Then he had a dream.
“In this dream I was coaching in a state championship game and it was so real. All the sights and sounds,” Williams recalls. “It seemed crazy to me because I wasn’t a coach at that time.”
Days later, Williams got a call from an old classmate, Madison Prep athletic director Jeff Jones. The Chargers needed a nonfaculty coach to join coach Mike Roach’s staff.
That was over four years ago. The 48-year-old Williams is now set to lead the ninth-seeded Chargers (9-2) into the Class 3A nonselect title game against No. 2 Union Parish (11-0) at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA’s Prep Classic at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
As he prepares to lead his team into a fourth straight Division I select title game, 38-year-old Catholic High coach Gabe Fertitta seemingly has the world at his feet. The fourth-seeded Bears (8-2) face No. 3 Byrd (10-0) at 6 p.m. Sunday to help kick off the Prep Classic.
The stories seem so different. But Fertitta recounts in painstaking detail how his coaching career almost never got off the ground.
He had finished his eligibility as a player at Mississippi College and was supposed to be a graduate assistant for the Choctaws. Fertitta registered for graduate school classes and got the shock of his life at the first coaches meeting in January 2005.
“Everything was set up with the head coach I played for,” Fertitta said. “But there was a coaching change. I walked in and sitting there at the GA desk where I thought I would be working was the quarterback I played with.
“He said, ‘Yeah, I think I’m going to try this coach thing out.’ “I was swinging in the wind … I had no coaching spot and no way to pay for my master’s degree.”
Fortunately, offensive line coach/strength coach John Williams stepped in and worked with the new football coach Norman Joseph, the school’s track coach and AD on a plan to make Fertitta on as a GA for football in the fall and track in the spring.
What is notable now — Joseph is in his first year as Catholic’s offensive coordinator under Fertitta.
Two coaches and two stories that have come full circle.
Alike and different
Differences between the two coaches and their schools are obvious. Williams coaches at an inner city-based charter school. Fertitta coaches at the area’s largest private school.
There are similarities. Both are #girldads. Each has three daughters. While Fertitta’s daughters are under the age of 10, Williams has three adult daughters and two grandchildren.
Other coaches/colleagues offer similar praise.
“Gabe is a terrific high school football coach,” former Catholic coach Dale Weiner said. “He is a great strategist and an outstanding motivator. And along with that, he is very detail-oriented."
Madison Prep’s Jones adds, “Landry and I grew up together and I am so happy this has happened for him. I called Landry when we had an opening because I know the kind of person he is.
“He is positive and upbeat. He has the same energy on bus duty that he does on the sidelines. He is detail-oriented and cares about the kids.”
The backstories
Fertitta, a former Holy Cross player, believes he was destined to be a coach.
“For almost as long as I remember, my friends and family called me coach,” Fertitta said. “If we were out playing any game, I was telling everybody what to do and I was making the rules.
“I was not a fantastic athlete in high school, but I always loved the coaching part of the game. I followed by brother to Mississippi College. I grew physically and found myself a role as a player, ran track there and then became a coach.”
Fertitta followed Mississippi College’s Williams to a high school in Alabama and then was an assistant at Catholic before rejoining Williams at Itawamba (Mississippi) Junior College. He then served as head coach at St. Stanislaus before returning to Catholic as offensive coordinator and heir apparent to Weiner.
Williams grew up a stone’s throw from Glen Oaks High and was a standout wide receiver. He teamed with quarterback Eric Randall at GOHS and at Southern University in the early to mid-1990s.
A one-year stint with Calgary Stampeders where QB Doug Flutie and Miami football player turned wrestler/film star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were teammates followed. Williams also spent a year on the San Diego Chargers practice squad.
Williams started his career as an assistant at McKinley. He coached future Ole Miss and NFL standout Brandon Bolden as head coach at Scotlandville. There was a brief stint at Pointe Coupee Central before Williams became the Glen Oaks head coach.
An administration change at Scotlandville led to one job change. Williams was relieved of coaching duties at GOHS in the middle of the 2011 season.
“At that point, I wasn’t sure I would coach again,” Williams said. “You never know what will happen.”
Common goals
Fertitta said he returned to high school coaching because he missed the “mission” it represents.
“I missed the teaching aspect of high school coaching and the way you can impact lives of student/athletes this age,” Fertitta said. “It is very rewarding.”
Williams agrees, noting that he drives his wife and coworkers crazy by leaving post-it notes about players and game plans. He accepts all the late night calls.
“The way I see it, I’m doing what my coaches, Nolan Gill (former GOHS football coach) and Harvey Adger (GOHS basketball coach), did for me,” Williams said. “I don’t ever say I want to be their father figure. I tell them I am somebody they can ask for advice or to help steer them on the right path.”
As the playoffs have progressed, the two coaches have exchanged congratulations on social media.
Fertitta noted, “We are repping the 225.”