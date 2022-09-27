Resist that urge to say “Who, Parkview?” when looking at the latest statewide boys cross country poll. The Eagles won the Class 3A title last fall and want to prove it was no fluke in a competitive new LHSAA championship format.
Parkview Baptist coach Chad Landry knows that won’t be easy, which makes the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational set for Saturday at Highland Road Park a literal stepping-stone.
“I think everybody is going to be looking at other teams, trying to figure out where they stack up, this week,” Landry said. “We certainly will.
“We had a goal three years ago. It started with Wyatt Whipp being the only boy running varsity and a bunch of middle schoolers. Last year, I don’t think a lot of people realized how good we were when we won. This year is different.”
In the new LHSAA alignment, cross country teams are split into five divisions for boys/girls competition instead of the traditional seven classes.
Why does it matter? The now Division III Eagles are ranked No. 8 among boys teams in the latest Louisiana Track & Field Coaches Association poll with a roster that features no seniors.
Two local powers the Eagles normally don’t contend with also are in the top 10 — No. 6 St. Michael (previously in Class 4A) and No. 10 Episcopal (previously in 2A). All three are in the LHSAA’s new Division III along with University High. Another traditional power, Thibodaux's E.D. White also is in the Division III mix.
“I’ve told our guys to look at those programs,” Landry said. “St. Michael and Episcopal have been at the top of their class for a long time. Where they are is where we want to be.”
Landry, now in his fourth year at PBS, previously won a Class 4A title at Assumption in 2014. He likes the make up of his current team for reasons other than youth and potential, noting a bond away from practice and meets.
There is parity on the team that has four runners each in grades nine, 10 and 11. Sophomore Aidan Monistere emerged as the No. 1 runner early in the season but has been hampered by injuries lately. Another sophomore, Ethan Delatte, was Parkview’s top finisher two weeks ago.
“They are all very close ability-wise and competitive with each other,” Landry said. “On a given day, any one of five or six guys is capable of being the top runner. A guy who was our second runner one week might be No. 6 the next.
“There are no guarantees on who makes the top seven at the end of the year. They understand they are competing against each other, but they also lift each other up.”
Monistere agrees. Though he will likely miss the SJA Invitational, Monistere is excited to see what his teammates do.
“It’s competitive, but if one of us has an off day, somebody else is there to pick up us,” Monistere said. “I like our training so far. We are at the part of the season where everybody’s time should drop.”