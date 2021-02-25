HAMMOND — Olivia Schwehm felt confident as No. 2 University Lab moved into overtime against No. 1 Loyola Prep for the second straight year at the Division III girls soccer state championship.
On top of helping U-High to the title last year, the Cubs’ senior keeper only let in five goals all season and was currently shutting out a Flyers team that scored 99 times.
But all the experience in the world couldn’t negate the pressure of a penalty shootout.
And yet, when her team needed her, Schwehm swallowed her nerves, dove to her left and made the save that put U-High in control of the shootout period. Teammates Grace Harrington and Lundyn Ladner followed up with successful tries before a high shot from Loyola Prep clinched the Cubs’ third title in four years 4-3.
“We’ve been practicing PKs for the past few months and have been riding on this moment because we knew it was going to be about the defense,” Schwehm said. “We knew any chance we had we had to take it. In that moment it was about psyching anyone out that I could.”
U-High’s first two championships in 2018 and 2020 were led by a strong defensive unit as well, allowing 11 and 17 goals.
But the 2021 group raised the bar to a different level, allowing just two goals to divisional opponents, including one in the postseason.
They needed every ounce of that ability Thursday as Loyola consistently pressured in their attacking third of the field with 6 of 11 shots landing on frame. U-High responded with only one of its seven shots threatening Loyola.
For recording her 15th clean sheet of the season and coming up with the game-winning save in penalties, Schwehm was awarded the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
“I was nervous,” U-High coach Melissa Ramsey said. “(Loyola Prep) is such a good team. They have such good talent. But my defense rose to the occasion all year.”
As one of only two seniors, Harrington — another key piece of U-High’s back line — is one of the few Cubs remaining from the 2018 team and claims all three titles.
Harrington did not take a penalty kick in the 2018 game but did Thursday. She said the experience of being in three title games that went to overtime, including two to PKs, gave her confidence the Cubs would come out on top again.
“There is no better feeling,” Harrington said. “I wanted it so bad and the whole team wanted it just as bad as I did. It says a lot about our hard work and intensity.”`