After two junior varsity seasons, Liberty moves into the varsity ranks with the motto “Our Time.”
With defending District 7-4A champion Plaquemine seemingly always ready for prime time and two of the state’s top running backs, could Baton Rouge’s Class 4A claim more attention?
That is a scenario to consider — along with several other tantalizing storylines.
“This is what these guys have been waiting for and it is finally here,” Liberty coach Drey Trosclair said. “We understand this is a move up in competition, and that Plaquemine is the established power. But I feel like we have prepared for this. We want that challenge.”
The Patriots become the second startup program to join the local 4A district in three years, following Istrouma, which notched its first playoff berth a year ago.
Istrouma’s Le’Veon Moss is the state’s top senior running back prospect and is a two-time all-state selection. Enter Liberty junior Kaleb Jackson, another top running back prospect who like Moss already has an offer from LSU and other Power Five schools. LHS has other playmakers, including two-way threat Richard McKneely and quarterback Kylan Gross.
“You got two of the best running backs in the state and both their teams have a lot of talent,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “Istrouma has been the most talented team in our district the last two years. Coach Trosclair and Liberty have built up the program the right way.
“Both those teams make our district better. I know St. Michael has a new coach. But before COVID shut them down last year I thought they were headed in the right direction.”
Distefano’s Green Devils do not need a primer on how to win in Class 4A. Led by a talented junior class, Plaquemine returns key players from its run to the quarterfinals a year ago.
Much of the action will start with Kobe and Colbi for the Green Devils. Kobe Major, a senior, takes over the lead running back in PHS’ power offense. Junior linebacker Colbi Dennis is a three-sport athlete who is expected to set the tone for the defense. Trenton Hawkins is the new quarterback.
Speaking of running backs, Plaquemine faces another top running back, LSU commitment TreVonte Citizen of Lake Charles College Prep in Week 1.
The Green Devils then face St. Thomas More and LSU quarterback commitment Walker Howard before entering district play and have the toughest predistrict schedule in the district.
First-year St. Michael coach Zachary Leger, a former UL player, has 14 returning starters and is confident. “I believe we can contend with Plaquemine and Istrouma for the district title,” Leger said.
Broadmoor has a new coach in Vernon Langley. Both the Bucs and second-year coach Hansoni Holland seek improvement.
Up next? Livonia 2.0
Joshua LaBorde is eager to see the progression Livonia makes in his second season. The Wildcats of Acadiana-based District 6-4A are the lone area 4A team not in a Baton Rouge-based district.
“There was a learning curve for me and the team last year,” LaBorde said. “The players did not know me and I did not know them or the teams in the district.
“There were growing pains, but at the end the year we had a chance to play for a district title the last game of the year. Now I think we are all more comfortable. The players understand the systems we run better. We, as coaches, know them. Our numbers are up some, and I like the direction we’re moving.”
The Wildcats’ 6-5 Treylin Whaley was the top receiver a year ago and also will play defensive back. Quarterback John Cato is a first-year starter who has emerged as a leader.