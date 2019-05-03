A pair of three-run home runs sparked No. 1 University High in an 11-1 win against No. 9 Vanderbilt Catholic in Game 1 of a best-of-three Division II quarterfinal series Friday night.
Game 1 ended in the fifth inning as the 10-run rule went into effect after U-High’s Aleksander Popov scored the game-ending run on a single by Ethan Butler.
U-High (27-7) scored its opening run in the first inning, but the majority of the Cubs’ scoring came in the second inning. After back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, Derek Lathon barreled a home run to left-center field to give U-High a 4-0 lead.
Then later in the inning, Brock Slaton came to the plate with two runners on and hit the Cubs’ second three-run home run of the inning, increasing the lead to 7-0.
U-High added a combined three runs in the third and fourth inning before Popov scored the final run in the fifth. Slaton finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two run. Lathon’s home run was his lone hit in two at-bats. The Cubs finished 11 runs on 14 hits and two walks.
“In any type of playoff atmosphere you basically need somebody to step up and get a big hit to calm the energy,” U-High coach Justin Morgan said. “In the second inning, we go up 7-0 — it definitely helps our hitters to calm down, our pitching and defense to calm down and play the game we wanted to play it.”
The seven-run lead certainly looked to calm U-High pitcher Dylan Carmouche down on the mound. Normally a strikeout pitcher, Carmouche struggled to find his location early and walked two batters in the first inning. He bounced back and allowed only one baserunner over the next 10 at-bats while striking out three through the second and fourth innings.
Carmouche went the distance and allowed one run on two hits, three walks and struck out four.
“The last two years we’ve lost Game 1, so I’m hoping we can turn the page, obviously tomorrow is a new day,” Morgan said. “Today’s hits, strikeouts, and plays we made defensively don’t win tomorrow’s game.”
Vanderbilt Catholic (24-11) will be looking forward to Saturday’s game, also. Coach Gerald Cassard saw his team in this spot last weekend against De La Salle and watched as they won Games 2 and 3.
“We have enough pitching that we feel good in a three-game set,” Cassard said. “We feel good. We have depth in our bullpen, and I think our offense will bounce back because we can score in different ways.”
Game 2 starts at noon Saturday and Game 3 if necessary will be played Saturday as well.