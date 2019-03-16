Two former coaches who were fixtures at their respective schools, Albany High’s Jo Ann Smith and Stella Sasser of Buckeye, were inducted into the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame on Saturday in Bossier City.
Smith, the mother of current Albany coach Stacy Darouse, won three LHSAA titles and had two runner-up finishes in 28 years as head coach at Albany. She compiled a 673-227 record.
Sasser coached 26 years at Buckeye and won two LHSAA titles, compiling a 494-189 record. The LHSCA induction was held in conjunction with the LHSCA All-Star basketball games played at Bossier Parish Community College.
Bowling playoffs
How much separation is there between the LHSAA’s winter and spring championship seasons? About two weeks.
The LHSAA powerlifting meet held in Alexandria over the weekend concluded the list of winter championships. Monday marks the start of the first spring playoffs for bowling.
Regional bowling playoffs are set for this week across the state. Biregional competition follows, leading up the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Bowling tournament that will be held locally at All-Star Lanes April 4-5.
Gator Hall of Fame
St. Amant High is accepting applications for its new athletic hall of fame. The first induction class will be honored this fall. The St. Amant hall of fame is a cooperative effort by the SAHS athletic department and the school’s booster club.
Nominees can be former athletes, coaches, an alumnus who distinguished themselves in athletics after graduation, a contributor to the SAHS athletic program or a team that distinguished itself for the Gators.
A nomination form and other guidelines for nominations can be found on the Ascension Parish School System website, www.apsb.org. Nominations will be accepted from April 1 to May 1.
Jobs, open dates
East Ascension is accepting applications for a head boys basketball coach. Applicants must have a valid Louisiana teaching certificate and previous experience as a head coach.
Send resumes to EAHS Athletic Director Darnell Lee at darnell.lee@apsb.org or call (225) 391-6130.
• French Settlement also seeks a head boys basketball coach. Applicants must be a certified teacher. Send resumes to FSHS Principal Lee Hawkins at William.hawkins@lpsb.org.
• Southern Lab seeks varsity football opponents for Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. Contact SLHS coach Darrell Asberry at (225) 771-3603.