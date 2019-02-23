One of the benefits of upsetting a higher seeded team to open the LHSAA’s boys basketball playoffs is playing the next round at home.
Class 4A Woodlawn tops the list of lower-seeded teams to earn a chance to host a regional-round game Tuesday night.
The Panthers (17-14), seeded 25th, host No. 9 Franklin Parish (26-6) at 6:30 p.m. WHS beat Lakeshore 60-54 on Friday to advance.
Also notable is another all-local match-up in Class 5A — No. 10 East Ascension (20-14) at No. (7) Dutchtown (20-9). The two Ascension/District 5-5A rivals meet at 7 p.m.
Playoffs also begin for some select schools, including The Dunham School, last year’s Division III champion, and University High, the Division II runner-up a year ago.
Dunham (25-5), the top seed, hosts No. 8 Catholic-New Iberia (19-13) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. U-High (18-12), also a top seed, also plays at 6 p.m., hosting No. 17 Ben Franklin (4-19).
Livonia in 4A, St. James in 3A and Friendship Capitol in 2A other lower seeds to advance and host.
St. James (15-20), the No. 26 seed in 3A, hosts 10th-seeded Glen Oaks (18-17). SJHS beat District 10-3A rival Donaldsonville to advance. Livonia (24-12), seeded 20th in Class 4A, hosts No. 4 Woodlawn-Shreveport (28-5). Capitol (18-13) and No. 21 seed, hosts No. 5 Lakeview (30-5). Game times have not been announced for those games.
Defending 5A champion Walker (26-9), a No. 3 seed, hosts No. 14 Slidell (25-8) also at 7 p.m. Defending Division I champion Scotlandville (31-2) is among the teams still waiting to play. The top-seeded Hornets meet the winner of Byrd-John Curtis in the quarterfinal round.