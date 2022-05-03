Their athletic pursuits were different but the six finalists for The Advocate’s Team of the Year awards have one common bond — the drive to thrive at the highest level.
The Zachary High football team, Dutchtown soccer team and Madison Prep basketball team are finalists for the 2022 Boys Team of the Year honor.
Lutcher’s powerlifting team, St. Joseph’s Academy’s cross country team and the Southern Lab basketball team are finalists for the 2022 Girls Team of the Year honor.
No team had a season quite like the Dutchtown soccer team. Marcus Dyer’s 10th-seeded Griffins beat long odds by winning three road playoff games, including victories over traditional powers Jesuit and St. Paul’s, before finishing as the runners-up to Catholic High in Division I.
Think all Madison Prep does is win basketball championships? That is not an incorrect assessment. The Class 3A Chargers of Jeff Jones finished 29-6 and won their eighth LHSAA title since 2012. MPA beat Wossman 57-38 in the Class 3A title game.
Zachary won its fourth Class 5A football title since 2015 in the most definitive ways. The Broncos of coach David Brewerton had a 15-0 record, including a title-game win over Ponchatoula. ZHS was the top team in the LHSAA’s 5A power ratings and the LSWA’s 5A football poll.
The girls finalists are equally impressive. It is impossible to talk about LHSAA powerlifting without talking Lutcher. The Bulldogs’ incredible streak of 15 straight titles in multiple divisions started before the LHSAA sanctioned the sport.
What the St. Joseph’s Academy cross country team has done also is awe-inspiring. The Redstickers have won six straight Class 5A titles, which is impressive, right? Coach Mark LaHaye’s team has not lost a meet in 5½ years.
Like the Dutchtown soccer team, Southern Lab has a Cinderella story. The Kittens fielded a varsity team for the first time since 2017-18 because of a limited number of players. Quianna Chaney’s youthful squad dominated by middle schoolers and underclassmen won the Division IV title with a 20-11 record. It was SLHS’ first girls basketball title since 2004.