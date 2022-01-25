Thanks to the surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the first LHSAA convention in two years was pared down to three basic meetings set for Thursday and Friday at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
The LHSAA’s executive committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday but that meeting was pushed back to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. All workshops and other events that typically take place on Thursday during an LHSAA convention were canceled.
“Considering the present data surrounding the omicron variant and its extreme contagiousness, the 2022 annual convention and events leading up to the convention will be modified,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said in a statement. “The LHSAA bylaw addressing the request for proxy voting privileges will be temporarily waived.
“This (means) one voting member (per school), who can be the principal, an assistant principal or athletic director listed under the school (can be) on the LHSAA’s members-only site.”
Individual class meetings for classes 5A-C normally held on Thursday are now set for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Crowne Plaza. A 9 a.m. executive committee meeting follows before the general assembly session for all schools at 9:30 a.m.
Among the key items considered in the class meetings are Class 5A and 1A proposals that could bring select and nonselect schools back together for the postseason. There are 5A proposals for football, boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball. The 1A proposal is for football only.
Each school will be allowed to have one LHSAA-approved person in attendance to vote during the Friday meetings. The attendance limits are designed to make it easier to social distance during the meeting.
The general assembly meeting will cover two agendas. First up will be the 2021 agenda that was not voted on last year because the pandemic canceled the 2021 convention. After completing the 2021 agenda, voters will move on to consider items on the 2022 agenda.
Proposals to give contest officials pay raises and a proposal that could give select schools a path to rejoin nonselect championship events are among the other notable items on the general meeting agendas.