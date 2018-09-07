The high-powered Dunham offense was too much for Baker to keep up with, as the Tigers ran away with a 50-26 nondistrict win Friday night.
In fact, Dunham wasted little time announcing its presence.
Running back Treylan Mouton scampered for a 55-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and his teammate, quarterback Reed Godbery, connected on several deep throws in the first quarter and used his legs to break free for big runs.
A five-play drive to end the first quarter included passes of 37 and 7 yards as well as a 26-yard scramble run that set up a the second touchdown in three drives.
“I was really proud of our guys playing tough and physical,” coach Neil Weiner said. “Reed Godberry made some nice throws and I though offensively we were just really clicking tonight.”
Desmond Windon and Kiley Clifton controlled the offense for Baker in the first half, compiling 71 yards. Windon found the end zone late in the first quarter, bringing the score to 8-6 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
The connection between Godberry and receiver Devin Taylor was a driving force for the Tigers offense as the two hooked up for touchdowns of 60 and seven yards in the first half and a 30-20 lead at the half.
The first play of the third quarter was a 30-yard hookup from Godberry to senior Derek Stingley, and the Tigers never looked back. Dunham scored 13 straight points to blow the game open.
With 4:15 to go in the third, Godberry hit Stingley for a 24-yard touchdown that extended the Dunham lead to 43-26.
Stingley, an LSU commitment who figures to play cornerback in college, lined up on both sides of the bell. He scored on a fake extra-point attempt, finished with two passes deflected, 52 yards receiving and didn’t allow a completed pass in his direction. He was used as a slot receiver in offensive packages.
Dunham recovered two onside kicks in this game that both led to scores.
Baker defensive back Bryant Williams returned a 70-yard interception for a touchdown, giving a temporary momentum swing to the Buffaloes.
Windon, for his part, sparkled in this game, picking up a third touchdown and finished with 122 yards rushing.
Baker coach Eric Randall said Windon’s performance was great; he just wished his other players had been able to step up to help.
“I challenged these guys to look at this as a playoff week,” Randall said. “Desmond plays his heart out and really studies the game. We’ll see him on Saturdays but tonight we couldn’t get him loose quite like we wanted.”