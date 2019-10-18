NEW ROADS — The Opelousas Catholic defense acted as a brick wall against nearly all its opponents this season, but the wall crumbled Friday.
A revenge-filled Catholic-Pointe Coupee capitalized on turnovers for a 44-10 loss against the Vikings, who blocked the Hornets from the District 5-1A championship one year ago.
Four touchdowns in the third quarter helped CHSPC (5-2) roll past OCHS (6-1) after a 7-3 score at the half.
Colin Grezaffi scored three touchdowns to power the Hornets, while Micah Cifreo grabbed three of the four interceptions thrown by Viking quarterback Jesse Roy.
Grezaffi finished the game with 22 carries for 120 yards.
“The beautiful thing we did was that we kept them off the football field because of the talent they have,” CHSPC coach David Simoneaux said. “We were able to control the football on the offense side, and I was proud of how our guys played iron-man football after all the adversity this season.”
An interception early in the second half gave the Hornets possession at the Vikings 18 yard-line. A 16-yard run by Nick Carreire set up a 2-yard sneak for Grezaffi at the 9:54 mark.
The misfortunes continued for the Vikings when Brandon Riddle scooped up a Ronal Patin fumble just after the kickoff. Penalties against OCHS for unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing the passer opened the gate for a Cifreo 8-yard TD just 18 seconds later.
The Vikings responded quickly when Roy connected with Patin on a soaring 81-yard touchdown completion, followed by a Drew Sebastien point-after kick that cut the OCHS deficit to 20-10.
A slew of penalties, largely on calls of unsportsmanlike conducts against the Vikings dragged the third quarter longer than then entire first half.
“We had a bad night and didn’t play very well, and credit goes to Catholic-Pointe Coupee for taking advantage of the mistakes we made,” Vikings coach Thomas David said. “We missed entirely too many opportunities on defense, our guys got overheated and we didn’t handle our emotions well.”
CHSPC starting quarterback Aiden Vosburg — in his first full game since an ankle injury in Week 2 — fired a 26-yard pass to Carriere to put the ball in Vikings territory before Grezaffi scored on a 24-yard run.
The Hornets took over on downs at their own 48 after Roy’s incomplete pass to Keon Coleman. An unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Vikings put the Hornets inside the OCHS 20, which was followed by a Grezaffi 18-yard scamper before Carriere ran in from the 6-yard line.
Cifreo claimed another interception in Vikings territory, which set up a 15-yard TD run for Matthew Langlois with less than one minute left in the fourth quarter.
Cifreo scored his final touchdown with 38 seconds left in the game.
Memories of last year’s game served as the factor for the Hornets, he said.
“Coach Simoneaux showed us the video of Opelousas Catholic taking the knee at the end of the game,” he said. “It really made us mad and had us wanting to make them tap out.”