ALEXANDRIA — When rivals like Denham Springs and Walker play each other, there is always emotion. Everyone expected the intensity to reach a fever pitch level for their Class 5A semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
But with the score tied at 29 with 6:22 remaining in the game between the District 4-5A rivals, the dynamics of the game changed. LSU signee Tiara Young of Walker was called for a foul and quickly assessed a technical foul.
Young had suddenly fouled out. Alexius Horne made both technical free throws, igniting a 19-2 fourth-quarter run that gave Denham Springs a 48-33 victory Thursday night at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
“We were talking in the lobby out here about what an outstanding player Tiara is,” Denham Springs first-year coach Blake Zito said. “Take nothing away from that girl, she is one of the best players I’ve ever had to coach against.
“As far as our team goes, I’m super proud. I told them at halftime, if we just keep our head and play the next play and don’t focus on the emotions to play we’ll have a shot to win.”
Horne finished with a game-high 21 points to pace the sixth-seeded Yellow Jackets (28-5), who meet No. 9 Captain Shreve (30-5) in the 5A final set for 8 p.m. Saturday. Horne scored nine fourth-quarter points, including 6 of 7 free throws. Jala Robinson added 13 points and Kate Thompson had 12 rebounds for DSHS.
Young led second-seeded Walker (32-5) with 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting. She was the lone WHS player in double figures.
“It was a very up and down game, like a roller coaster, good and bad in both directions,” Walker acting coach Hannah Jones said. “At the end of the day it is just basketball. Whether it is the right call or wrong call, you’ve just got to play. I am proud of the girls and how they fought through the game.”
Jones said she was told that Young threw her hands in the air after being a called for a foul, something Young said she did out of frustration with herself.
“I never said anything to him (official),” Young said. “I threw my hands up at myself. I guess you could say I was frustrated. I have to learn from it.”
The first half was a tale of two similar quarters, each dominated by one team. Horne and Robinson scored five points each to help Denham Springs claim a 16-6 lead.
Horne scored on a layup with 1:57 to go to make it 13-3. Mekayla Rothmann’s 3-pointer from the right wing with just over a minute left made it 16-6.
Young missed all four of her shots in the first quarter. She powered a Walker comeback with 7 of 8 shooting in the second period, scoring 16 points with two 3-pointers. She scored six points in transition and tacked on a 3-pointer to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to one, at 16-15, with 6:44 to go.
A 3-pointer by Young tied it at 18-18 with 6:14 left. Denham Springs used free throwing shooting to build a 23-20. Young scored on a layup with 36.7 seconds remaining to give Walker a 24-23 halftime lead.
Both teams struggled in the third quarter. Walker did not score a field goal. Denham Springs led 29-27, thanks to two free throws by Horne with 1:31 remaining.
Horne said when Young went out, she knew it was Denham Springs’ game. Zito praised his defense.
“Whether it is the parish champion in Maurepas or here, defense always shows up,” Zito said.