NATCHITOCHES — Runners for both teams stood not far from each other along the Northwestern State track trading glances with teammates and shaking their heads.
Individual champion John Walker McDonald of The Dunham School raised his hands in the air and said, “I have no idea what happened.”
Moments later, the team totals for Monday’s closest race at the Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country State meet were announced they were historic. Dunham edged Episcopal by one point to win the Class 2A title, which ended the Knights’ national-best streak of 25 straight titles.
Approximately 90 minutes later another streak continued as the Episcopal girls won their fourth straight 2A crown. It was a roller-coaster of emotions for Episcopal and its coach Claney Duplechin. And for Dunham coach Aaron Nasers.
“I just can’t say enough about my kids, they are reason I am back in coaching. I love these guys,” said Nasers, who previously coach at Christian Life Academy. “And I can’t say enough great things about coach Dupe. His encouragement to me and help he has given me has changed me and made me a better coach.”
Quite a backstory for a boys race in which Dunham finished with 53 points and Episcopal 54 in a battle of Baton Rouge rivals.
The Episcopal girls left no doubt, scoring 32 points to finish ahead of runner-up Newman (63). The two-day meet concludes Tuesday with competition for Classes 5A to 3A starting at 11 a.m. at NSU.
“I can’t fault the way anybody ran. It’s not what we did not do, they (Dunham) did it today,” said Duplechin, whose tone was different after the win by EHS' girls team that featured middle schoolers in key roles. “These girls are something. They (younger runners) have no preconceived notions about what they can and can’t do. They just run.”
The girls victory gives Duplechin 63 LHSAA titles in track and cross country, a total that ranks sixth nationally.
McDonald won the 2A individual title for the second straight year and had a winning three-mile time of 16 minutes, 24.8 seconds. He was one of two local boys winners. Ascension Catholic’s Chase Walker won the 1A title in 16:55.3.
“All our guys stepped up and were awesome today,” McDonald said. “It was a tough race because it got hotter out here than we expected. I got out in front, got some clear air and just held my pace.”
ACHS’ Walker took the lead during the second mile and held a comfortable 12-second lead going into the third mile.
“My coach always says you really have to push in that second mile because that is where the race is won,” Walker noted. “I knew I had to make a move then.”
Runner-up finishers Lucy Cramer and Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal set the tone for the Episcopal teams. Cramer, a seventh-grader, finished in 19:17.5, while Dernoncourt was second to McDonald in 17:04.8.