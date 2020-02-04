ST. AMANT — The McKinley Panthers came out blazing in the first quarter, but the St. Amant Gators quickly extinguished the blaze and started their own hot streak that carried them to a 63-54 win in the Gold Dome Tuesday night.
McKinley’s (18-9) fast-paced tempo caused problems early on for St. Amant (18-7) as the Panthers raced out to a 15-5 lead. From that point, the game turned on its head and the Gators went on a 55-20 run that gave St. Amant a comfortable 59-34 advantage in the fourth quarter before McKinley’s late surge.
“I think it was a combination of we didn’t really get good shots off and that has not been typical of the way we’ve been playing lately,” said St. Amant coach Travis Uzee. “The way they were getting down the court, we weren’t getting back. We made a few adjustments. We started playing a little bit harder in the second quarter and that led to some open shots and some flowing offense. In the second half, what we’ve been doing lately is kind of push that lead and play solid. Right there at the end we let up a little bit, but it was one of those things where we were just trying to finish the game and be done against a really good team.”
Tye’le James made a bucket with two minutes to go in the first quarter that put McKinley ahead 15-5.
Destin Barker and Trace Forbes hit 3-pointers that cut the Panther lead to 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Barker hit two free throws late in the second quarter that gave St. Amant an 11-point advantage before the Gators entered the halftime break with a 31-22 lead.
The entire third and part of the fourth quarter belonged to the Gators with their size and length inside causing problems for the smaller McKinley squad.
“It was turnovers on our part,” said McKinley coach Devon Clark. “We have a tendency all season long where once we get comfortable, we revert back to old ways and guys start doing things their way.
“We started walking the ball up,” he added. “We were trying to not have to deal with the size, so we were trying to go down quicker, but once you let them get set, they start stretching those arms out on you, it’s a difficult team to throw the ball around on.”
Forbes poured in a game-high 21 points for St. Amant. Barker nearly had a double-double with 14 points to go along with eight boards. Tyrone Johnson added 10 points.
“Coach told us that we came out playing a little slow, which was true,” Barker said. “Then we got to this point where we hit a layup and ever since then we got momentum and our momentum kept going. Trace kept hitting the threes and gave us a lot of momentum to carry on with the lead.”
James was McKinley’s leading scorer with 12 points, while Anthony Hawkins was also in double figures with 10.
Tuesday’s win marked the 11 victory in the last 13 games for the Gators who started the season 6-4. Uzee credited his seniors for helping to turn the season around.
“I’m not going to necessarily say all of a sudden we got better,” he stated. “I think the mentality changed to us wanting to win. We have four seniors and these guys are just special. They want to win so they’ll push these younger guys, they’ll push each other. For this group, it’s become all about trying to win and that’s why we’ve been successful in the back end of the season. If we can continue to play this way, which I don’t see why we wouldn’t, we’re going to continue to be successful.”