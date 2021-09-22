Editor's note: Statistics provided by local schools based on first three weeks of the season.
Rushing
17-371, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 9 TDs
45-360, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 4 TDs
27-334, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 5 TDs
34-330, Marlon Gunn, Scotlandville, 3 TDs
36-266, Ethan Carmouche, Episcopal, 5 TDs
29-263, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 3 TDs
31-239, Brian Beck, University, 2 TDs
28-215, Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, 7 TDs
Passing
571, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 9 TDs
474, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 37-63-2, 2 TDs
450, Hunter Bethel, Walker, 36-57-0, 4 TDs
449, Sammy Daquano, Brusly, 35-70-1, 4 TDs
403, Reese Mooney, Denham Springs, 18-30-1, 7 TDs
393, Blake Abney, University, 28-45-2, 4 TDs
357, Khylan Gross, Liberty, 22-37-0, 5 TDs
379, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 26-43-2, 5 TDs
358, Marquell Bergeron, St. James, 31-46-1, 5 TDs
352, Daniel Beale, Catholic, 22-26-1, 1 TD
Receiving
10-226, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 5 TDs
16-222, John Hubbard, Scotlandville, 1 TD
11-190, Jason Barnes, University, 2 TDs
10-172, Lloyd Benson, Catholic, 1 TD
7-168, Jacory Thomas, Walker, 2 TDs
12-166, Warren Young Jr., Walker, 2 TDs
6-148, M. Harrison, Denham Springs, 1 TD
Punting
46.6, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 9-419
43.3, Alec Mahler, St. James, 7-303
41.8, Wils Melton, University, 4-167
37.0, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 2-74
30.3, Andrew Jewell, Catholic-PC, 4-121
Scoring
10, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10 TDs
47, Hayden Elliott, Catholic-PC, 7 TDs, 2 2-pt PAT, 1 PAT
40, Ethan Carmouche, Episcopal, 6 TDs, 2 2-pt PATs
36, Derrick Graham, University, 6 TDs
36, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6 TDs
36, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 6 TDs
30, Charles Robertson, Zachary, 5 TDs
26, Landon Carter, Catholic, 6 field goals, 8 PATs
24, Corey Singleton, Catholic, 4 TDs
24, Jason Barnes Jr. University, 4 TDs
24, Cameron Eirick, Denham Springs, 4 TDs