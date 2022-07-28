The plan made plenty of people nervous. But it paid big dividends for former University High star Jacob Burke.
Burke signed with the Chicago White Sox, who drafted him in the 11th round of MLB Draft last week. He earned second-team All-ACC honors for Miami after playing two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“My parents were nervous about it, my grandparents were nervous about it and so was my (high school) coach,” Burke said. “But I wanted to take the chance … I bet on myself. I loved Southeastern. I thought moving to another school would make me a better player and I think it did.”
Burke earned freshman All-American honors at SLU and was a second-team All-Southland Conference honors in 2021. He played a handful of games as a true freshman at SLU before COVID ended the 2020 season.
“I told him that Miami is a lot different than St. Francisville where he grew up,” U-High coach Justin Morgan recalled. “His text back to me said, ‘Ha, ha coach, it’ll be fine.’ ”
It was much more than that for the 6-foot-1, 208-pound Burke, who earned all-state honors in football and baseball for the Cubs. He was a second-team All-ACC selection after hitting .347 with 13 home runs and 58 RBIs as a center fielder.
There was some luck involved in the move. Burke entered the transfer portal and Miami reached out to him just before a planned trip to Miami with friends, including ex-U-High QB John Gordon McKernan.
“The way it worked out, I got to visit the school and see their facilities,” Burke said. “It was the only visit I made.”
Burke is currently in Birmingham, Ala., with the White Sox other draft signees. Workouts are being held at the facilities of the White Sox AA franchise ahead of a move to Arizona for a fall league.
“Two things about Jacob … he is a great athlete and he has always been able to hit,” Morgan said. “So, he hit in the middle of the Miami lineup. He was projected as a corner infielder/outfielder, but they move him in center and he made some amazing plays.
“Now he gets to fulfill a lifelong dream and play professional baseball. I am so happy for him and his family.”
Basketball stuff
Walker High guard Caitlin Travis has committed to Loyola ahead of her senior season. Travis was the Outstanding Player on The Advocate’s All-Metro team after leading her team to the Class 5A semifinals last spring.
• Former Madison Prep player William Loyd earned finals MVP honors in the Finland Professional Basketball Spring League.
Loyd, who also starred at Xavier, averaged 25.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for Pernion Urheilijat Basket.
Cage gives back
Former Scotlandville football player Bryce Cage of Southeastern is conducting a back-to-school giveaway of school supplies from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Progress Elementary. Students must be present with an adult at the giveaway.
Cage earned second-team freshman All-America honors as a defensive lineman for SLU last fall.