Class 5A
This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes in parentheses
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Acadiana (9) 5-0 108 1
2. Brother Martin 5-0 99 2
3. Rummel 4-1 83 4
4. John Curtis 4-2 70 5
5. Scotlandville 5-0 62 9
6. West Monroe 4-1 60 6
7. Zachary 4-1 58 3
8. Catholic-BR 4-2 52 7
9. Byrd 5-0 34 10
10. Ruston 4-2 30 8
Others receiving votes: Haughton 19, Destrehan 19, Alexandria 5, Lafayette 2, Ponchatoula 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. Thomas More (9) 6-0 108 1
2. Carencro 6-0 97 2
3. Karr 4-1 86 3
4. Northwood-Shreve 4-2 76 4
5. Warren Easton 5-1 70 5
6. Neville 3-2 68 6
7. Tioga 4-1 49 7
8. Minden 5-1 42 9
9. Assumption 4-2 31 10
10. Bastrop 4-2 24 8
Others receiving votes: Eunice 20, Westgate 15, Huntington 9, Leesville 5, DeRidder 2.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. De La Salle (8) 5-0 107 1
2. University High 5-1 92 3
3. Union Parish (1) 6-0 84 4
4. Lake Charles Prep 4-0 79 5
5. Madison Prep 4-1 75 2
6. St. James 4-1 62 6
7. Jennings 5-0 57 7
8. Sterlington 3-2 47 8
9. Green Oaks 4-2 35 9
10. E.D. White 5-1 29 10
Others receiving votes: Donaldsonville 12, Marksville 9, Church Point 6, McDonogh (35) 4, Kaplan 3, Parkview Baptist 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Christian (5) 4-1 104 2
2. Many (1) 5-0 91 3
3. Newman (1) 6-0 87 4
4. Ferriday (2) 5-1 81 1
5. Episcopal-BR 6-0 72 5
6. Mangham 6-0 68 9
7. Notre Dame 5-1 54 7
8. Amite 3-1 42 8
9. St. Charles 4-2 41 6
10. Red River 5-1 33 10
Others receiving votes: Kinder 12, Kentwood 9, Dunham 6, Port Allen 2.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Oak Grove (9) 5-0 96 1
2. Haynesville 6-0 87 2
3. Ouachita Christian 4-1 81 3
4. Calvary Baptist 3-2 71 4
5. Ascension Catholic 5-0 62 5
6. Vermilion Catholic 5-0 57 6
7. Riverside Academy 5-1 50 7
8. Catholic-PC 4-2 36 10
9. Opelousas Catholic 2-2 25 NR
10. Oberlin 4-1 22 NR
Others receiving votes: East Iberville 16, Logansport 7, St. Frederick 5, Country Day 4, Cedar Creek 4, Grand Lake 1.