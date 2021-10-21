When asked about facing Scotlandville, Zachary coach David Brewerton offers a Yogi Berra-esque reply.
“Since I’ve been here … and this is my eighth year … it’s been them or us,” Brewerton said. “You try not to build it up as 'the' game, but it is what it is for both of us in Week 8. And here you go.”
Yet again, the District 4-5A rivals meet with plenty on the line. The second-ranked Broncos (7-0, 2-0) host the Hornets (3-3, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday to highlight a busy Week 8 schedule.
Brewerton said the school received about 60 calls inquiring about reserve-seat tickets Thursday. With the possible exceptions of East Ascension (2-3, 1-1) at Woodlawn (3-3, 2-0) and St. Amant (5-1, 1-1) versus top-ranked Catholic (7-0, 2-0) in District 5-5A, it's hard to find a game that includes this much explosiveness.
Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian Teasett (1,524 yards passing, 12 touchdowns) and Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (1,434 yards, 17 TDs) are the area’s top passers.
Scotlandville’s combo of Chance Williams and East Carolina commitment Marlon Gunn Jr. have rushed for 1,019 yards and 15 TDs. Connor Wisham leads Zachary with 518 yards and 10 TDs. Camren Stewart has put together back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the Broncos.
“I could give the old clichés about things that are important,” Brewerton said. “The fact is we have to be prepared to play 48 minutes. We’ve had close games with those guys. You have to play all the way to the end.”
EAHS’ Lee game ready
East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said he's ready to see what happens when the Spartans meet Woodlawn.
“This is the kind of game I wish I had the chance to line up and play in,” Lee said. “And if I was coaching another team and had a Friday off, this is the game I would go to see.”
Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins has 1,303 yards passing, and Lee is eager to see what his quarterback, Troy Dunn, does. Dunn has 626 yards passing and four TDs.
Gimme three
Top-ranked Catholic seeks its third straight win over St. Amant on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. COVID-19 issues kept the teams from playing a year ago.
The Bears beat the Gators in both 2018 and 2019. St. Amant scored its last win in the series in 2017.