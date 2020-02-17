As basketball teams move from the regular season to the postseason, what is already a sentimental journey becomes even more intense. Emotions run especially high for Lee High girls basketball coach Valencia Wilson.
Wilson is scheduled to give birth to her second child next month on the heels of her first Patriots senior class finishing their careers. Defending Division II select champion Lee (24-2) was one of two local/area teams to claim top seeds when the LHSAA released its girls playoff pairings Monday. Class 2A Doyle (27-3) was the other team to grab a No. 1 seed.
“Every year is different and certainly this one is,” Wilson said. “It’s bittersweet. I’m pregnant and the first group of girls who we saw this vision through will see their journey end.
“They are so mature now. You can see it in their play, especially the way they communicate on defense. They’re focused and they understand what it takes to play and compete at a high level. I’m proud of them.”
Lee is tentatively scheduled to host No. 16 St. Scholastica (9-12) for a regional-round playoff game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, Doyle is set to host No. 32 North Caddo (8-14) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Doyle Elementary. The pursuit of an elusive tourney berth frames the Tigers' season. Doyle was also the No. 1 seed a year ago, but lost to Rayville in the quarterfinals, falling just short of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
“I think we’ve gotten stronger in several areas,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “We’re better at shooting the ball as a team and our shot selection is better. I also think we’re better in transition. This is something this team has been waiting on.”
The matchup offers some symmetry for Doyle. The last time the Tigers made the LHSAA tourney was 2014. They lost to North Caddo in the title game.
Other teams claiming high seeds include: second-seeded East Iberville (30-4) of 1A and Family Christian (21-17) in Division V and four No. 3 seeds, Madison Prep (19-13) of 3A, McKinley (18-10) of Division I, Division II University (21-8) and Episcopal (23-7) of Division III.