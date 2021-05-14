SULPHUR — Top-seeded Parkview Baptist started the baseball season with a 30-game winning streak. Now one major question remains.
How will the Eagles finish? Can they win the biggest game — a Division II title-game showdown with No. 2 St. Louis Catholic?
“Sure, the season is important, and we definitely have had a great one,” PBS coach Emrick Jagneaux said. “But it all comes down to one game. This one is the most important.
“I told them (PBS players) about a week or so ago that the work has been done. The hay is in the barn. It comes down to how well you take care of that hay now.”
Parkview (33-1) faces St. Louis (22-14) in the title game set for 10 a.m. Saturday that helps open the final day of the LHSAA Baseball tournament. The game is scheduled for McMurry Park's Field 41.
Parkview seeks its first LHSAA title since 2013. The Eagles lost to John Curtis in the 2015 final. Based solely on their records, the game looks like it could be a mismatch.
In reality, it matches the two hottest teams in Division II. PBS started its season with 30 straight wins before losing the first game of last weekend’s best-of-three games quarterfinal series with E.D. White. The senior-laden Eagles then beat EDW twice and then ousted Teurlings Catholic 8-2 in Wednesday’s semifinal round.
St. Louis’ young squad has just five seniors and started its season 7-11 but now has won 17 of its last 18 games, including a 4-1 win over Vandebilt Catholic on Wednesday. Ryan Harland gets the start on the mound for the Eagles, who are monitoring LSU signee Brennan Holt closely.
Holt pulled a hamstring in Wednesday’s win over Teurlings, but Jagneaux said he believes Holt will be ready. Holt is batting .473 with seven doubles, 30 RBI and 35 stolen bases prior to the semifinals. Ty Watson also was hitting .473 with three home runs, 40 RBI and 29 stolen bases.
“We’ve got some scouting reports on them (St. Louis) and know what to expect,” Jagneaux said. “Games like this usually come down to who makes less mistakes and who can drive in the guy in who is on base.
“It other words, it should be a great high school baseball game.”