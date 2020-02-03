Boys
1. Scotlandville (25-3): A hall of fame game against Episcopal was the lone game for the Class 5A Hornets since their return from a national tournament.
2. Catholic (26-2): The Class 5A Bears are not the biggest or most prolific team. But they keep winning — nine games in a row now.
3. Madison Prep (18-5): After a few tough losses the 3A Chargers have figured some games out and a win over East Ascension last week is part of the progression.
4. East Ascension (20-7): A one-point loss to MPA last Friday is certainly not enough to drop the Spartans on this list. Their Tuesday game at Catholic is notable.
5. Zachary (22-5): The Broncos of 4-5A lost a close one to Catholic on Friday but remain in a top group that oozes with parity.
6. University (21-3): All the 3A/Division II Cubs do is win — claiming victories in seven of their past eight games.
7. Walker (19-6): The Class 5A Wildcats posted two more wins last week.
8. Port Allen (19-5) and Dunham (17-11): These two teams of Class 2A (PAHS) and 2A/Division III (Dunham) have split their games this season and both figure to make deep playoff runs again.
10, Plaquemine (20-8): The Green Devils are 3-0 in District 7-4A and seem to be hitting their stride.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Episcopal, Jehovah-Jireh, McKinley.
Girls
1. Lee (20-4): Three nice wins for the Patriots of Class 4A/Division II last week, including one over 5A power Ponchatoula.
2. Doyle (23-3): Two more nice wins, including one over district rival Northlake were notable for the Class 2A Tigers.
3. Zachary (22-5): The Broncos of Class 5A bounced back in a big with two victories last week.
4. University (19-7): Add three more wins for the Class 3A/Division II Cubs, who have won six of their last seven games.
5. Madison Prep (14-13): It was tough early in the year, but with six straight wins and a 5-0 record in 7-3A, early losses hardly matter.
6. East Iberville (25-4): After losses to two 5A schools the week before, the Tigers of 1A bounced back with wins over 3A and 1A teams.
7. East Ascension (12-7): Never sleep on the Spartans, who have five wins in a row and are unbeaten in District 5-5A play.
8. McKinley (14-10): The Class 5A Panthers have been up and down, but should reap benefits of a very tough schedule.
9. Albany (20-7): The Hornets of 3A have won six in a row and are unbeaten in the always tough District 7-3A.
10, Walker (20-10): A loss to Denham Springs to open 4-5A was part of a 1-1 week for the Wildcats.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Denham Springs, Dutchtown, French Settlement, St. Michael.