PLAQUEMINE — In the final week before district play, the Plaquemine Lions faced off against the Ouachita Lions in a fast-paced thriller, with the Lions pulling away in the second half of a 42-14 victory Thursdaty.
Speed was the name of this game as both teams rushed for more than 130 yards each in the first half and combined for 544 yards in the game.
The quarterbacks on the other hand, completed just 3 of 8 passes showing the commitment to the running game early.
It took just three plays for Plaquemine quarterback Herbert Thomas to get the Green Devils in the end zone after an opening 60 yard run from scrimmage. Two plays later Thomas punched it from a yard out to give Plaquemine a 7-0 lead.
After a couple of failed fourth-down conversions on both sides, Ouachita was set up nicely at its 45-yard line. A seven-play drive in the final two minutes of the first quarter was fueled by running back Chaunzavia Lewis, who ran for 189 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Zach Shaw capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown scamper to tie the game at 7.
Ouachita coach Jeff Fitzgerald said Lewis' electrifying running was a spark the team could rely on whenever the offense went stagnant.
“He is a great running back,” Fitzgerald said. “I don’t know if it’s because of his size or what, but that little guy can squirt out of pretty much any hole. We’re lucky to have him.”
The Green Devils chewed up 7 minutes off the clock in the second quarter, utilizing the running game through counters and reverses to the receivers. Melvin McClay, who had 12 carries for 41 yards rushing in the first half, was the workhorse in the drive.
But a missed field goal by Plaquemine kicker Shiban Alheiidari kept the score tied, but for only one play.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, the Lions' Lewis took a handoff 88 yards for a touchdown that gave Ouachita a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Ouachita stuck with its bread and butter, the running game, opening with a 30 yard run from C.J. Brown, followed by another 25 yards three plays later from running back Dylan Roberts. Lewis scored his second touchdown of the evening on a pitch play that put the Lions up 21-7 early in the third quarter.
Plaquemine didn’t go down quietly, scoring a touchdown on the next drive sparked by a deep 40 yard pass from Thomas to receiver Dontayvion Wicks. A McClay 2-yard run made it 21-14, but Roberts continued his second half- outburst with a 92-yard kickoff return to push the lead back to two scores for Ouachita.
A 50-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter from Shaw to receiver Brown extended Lions lead to 35-14, putting the game away.
Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said the team was beat in all three phases of the game.
“I tip my hat to Ouachita,” Distefano said. “They have a good team, and they played well. We had some crucial turnovers and had some bad field position.”