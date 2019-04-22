Track coaches usually don’t base what they do on percentages. They put more stock in stopwatches and measured heights and distances.
But Zachary High track coach Chris Carrier yielded to the weather forecast percentages and decided to move the Class 5A, Region 2 track meet up one day to Wednesday.
“There is supposed to be a 70 to 100 percent chance of rain Thursday, and Friday it is supposed to be a 40 percent chance,” Carrier said. “That made Wednesday the best choice, so we made the change.”
With the change made, the meet that will feature teams from Districts 4-5A, 5-5A and 6-5A will begin with field events at 2:30 p.m. and track events at 5:30 p.m.
Carrier isn’t the only 5A coach making a change. Thibodaux coach Doug Haydel said the Class 5A, Region 3 meet at his school also will be moved to Wednesday and will be held in conjunction with the Class 4A, Region 3 meet. Field events will start at 12:30 p.m. with running events to follow at 5 p.m.
Lafayette High coach Ron Baillargeon said a decision on the Class 5A, Region 1 meet at Northwestern State in Natchitoches will be made Tuesday. It is scheduled for Thursday, but Baillargeon said it could be moved to Friday.
Class 1A, Region 3 and Class 2A, Region 2 meets are set for Tuesday. McNeese is the site of the Class 2A, Region 2 meet with field events at 10 a.m. and running events at 4 p.m. Ponchatoula is the site of the 1A-3 meet with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 5 p.m.
The Class 4A, Region 2 meet at UL and the Class 3A, Region 3 meet at West Feliciana also are Wednesday. Field events at both meets begin at 1 p.m., followed by field events at 5:30 p.m.
LHSAA tennis
The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Tennis tournament begins with boys/girls competition for Divisions III, IV beginning at 8 a.m. at the UL-Monroe and other Monroe-area sites. Competition in Divisions III and IV conclude Wednesday.
Action resumes on Friday with Division I, II action, which runs through Saturday at ULM and other Monroe sites. Denham Springs’ Paige Duncan is the defending Division I girls singles champion.
Regional golf tourneys
Beaver Creek Golf Course will host Division I, II LHSAA regional girls golf tourneys on Tuesday. Tee times start at 7 a.m. for Division II teams/competitors and at 8 a.m. for Division I teams/competitors.
The lone regional boys tourney that will be held locally is Division III, Region 2 set for 7 a.m. Wednesday at Santa Maria Golf Course. All regional tournaments are one-day events.