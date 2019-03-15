Jalen Cook of Walker High was chosen as the Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading his team to a 29-10 record and a Class 5A runner-up finish.
The 6-foot, 185-pound junior guard averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game wile leading the Wildcats to their 5A championship game for the second straight year. A three-time First Team All-District selection, Cook was this year’s Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s state MVP. He concluded his junior year with 2,293 points in his prep basketball career. The award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Cook's selection also gives Livingston Parish-based Walker High a sweep of Gatorade basketball honors in 2018-19. Walker's Tiara Young won the Gatorade girls honor that was announced last week.
"Jalen ... he's a special player and he's also a complete player," Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. "He has that it factor. He knows what the team needs at a particular time in a game and he provides it. We might need a basket or a defensive stop and he'll step in to provide that.
"He took on the leadership role this year, following the example some older guys set for him. He's very unselfish and loves the game. There are days when Jalen stays after practice to work or he'll come in after games. He deserves all the attention and awards he gets because he does work so hard."
“Jalen Cook is virtually unstoppable,” Catholic High coach Mark Cascio added. “He hits tough, contested shots in crunch time. I think he shoots, drive and handles the ball at a level that’s unmatched right now (in this state).”
Cook volunteers locally for the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation, and has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church. Cook also maintains a 3.35 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.
Winning the state award makes Cook eligible to win the Gatorade national award to be announced later this month. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
Past Gatorade Louisiana Boys Basketball Players of the Year include Ja'Vonte Smart (2017-18, 2016-17 & 2015-16, Scotlandville Magnet High School), and the late Wayde Sims (2014-15, University Laboratory School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Cook also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.