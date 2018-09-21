CENTRAL — After starting the season 0-3, Central High School got its first taste of winning Friday night.
The Wildcats opened District 4-5A by beating Scotlandville.
“We were close before, but close just doesn’t count,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “I though our defense played tremendous. On offense we blew several opportunities to ice the game away, but I’m just glad we won.”
Scotlandville (2-2) got its only score on a touchdown with less than a minute left in the game.
Central struck on its first drive of the game after the defense left the offense with good field position just at the 50-yard line.
After an incomplete pass on the second play of the drive, the Central ran the ball six straight between two different backs times for a total of 45 yards.
The drive was capped by 5-yard touchdown run by running back Isaiah Rankins. The extra point was blocked to give Central a 6-0 lead with 7:01 left in the first quarter.
Central dominated on the defensive side of the ball, coming close to shutting out Scotlandville. Linebacker Drew Lasseigne led the Wildcats defense with two sacks and a forced fumble and recovery on a crucial third-and-2 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I’d give the game ball to our defense there,” Edwards said.
Scotlandville had a chance to score at the end of the first half when Jeremiah Harris intercepted Central’s fake punt attempt and returned it for 35 yards with 2:08 left in the half.
Scotlandville was unable to capitalize on the turnover. After back-to-back 18 and 12-yard runs by running back Jacorey James, the Hornets were hit with two false start penalties for 10 yards.
Under pressure from Central’s defensive line, quarterback Cameron Armstead threw the ball right into defensive back Da’veawn Armstead’s hands with 43 seconds left in the half. He returned it for 22 yards to leave the Wildcats sitting in the red zone.
The final drive of the half, highlighted by a 20-yard pass form Kenerson to Rankins, concluded with a 5-yard touchdown run by Kenerson. Central attempted to go for a two-point conversion, but Rankins was stopped just short of the goal line.
Central went into halftime with a 12-0 lead over Scotlandville.
The Scotlandville defense once again gave the Hornets the opportunity to score in the red zone after cornerback Nicholas Williams intercepted Kenerson with 7:45 left in the third quarter.
Kenerson contributed more on his feet than in the air, totaling 42 yards rushing and just 26 yards passing.
Kenerson left the game in the middle of the third quarter in concussion protocol and was replaced by Jonathan Swift, who was playing as a running back before.
Swift went 0-for-2 passing, but added 47 yards rushing.
Too little, too late, Scotlandville scored on its final drive of the game on a dump pass from quarterback Jesse Craig to James with 28 seconds left on the clock.
“(This win) is really big,” Edwards said. “When you’re dealing with young people and we’re 0-3, it’s just good to see young people smile and have fun and they were having fun.”