As usual, Scotlandville has made its mark on Louisiana boys basketball in a big way.
It also helped garner a national ranking at No. 23 in the latest ESPN poll for the Hornets (24-2).
Later this week, Scotlandville puts its 14-game winning streak on the line at the 17th annual Montverde Academy Invitational tournament in Montverde, Florida.
Montverde is the nation’s No. 1 team in that same poll. Scotlandville meets Master’s Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday and could meet Montverde at 8 p.m. Friday if both teams win their Thursday games.
“The thing we’ve stressed this year is putting our best foot forward in every game, not just locally, but on a national level too,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “We want to see how we stack up.”
So far SHS is 5-1 against out-of-state teams and hasn't lost since Christmas. The Hornets are led by Virginia signee Reece Beekman and Tai’Reon Joseph, both of whom average around 20 points per game.
A third senior guard, Northwestern State commitment Carvell Teasett, also is also an excellent 3-point threat who averages more than 15 points per game. The Hornets’ 6-foot-5 post player Jonathan Horton, a Virginia football signee, has been a steady inside force.
The MAIT signals the start of a Scotlandville’s break from Louisiana opponents. The Hornets won't play a local team again until a Feb. 3 game at home against Istrouma and a showdown with District 4-5A rival Walker on the road Feb. 7.
LHSAA area meetings
The LHSAA’s series of pre-convention area meetings begin Tuesday in north Louisiana and conclude Thursday in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Airline High in Bossier City is the site of the Shreveport area meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. At 3 p.m., the Monroe meeting will be at Ouachita Parish High.
Meetings on Wednesday are set for 8:30 a.m. in the Alexandria area at Pineville High. The LITE Center in Lafayette is the site of the Acadiana/Lafayette meeting scheduled for 3 p.m.
The LHSAA office is the site of Thursday’s Baton Rouge meeting set for 8:30 a.m., followed by New Orleans meeting at 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s.
SJA Hall of Fame
St. Joseph’s Academy will induct two former athletes, Linda McCall McCann and Stephanie Dellocono Osorno, and former coach/administrator Kathy Saichuk into its Athletic Hall of Fame at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the school’s Student Center. Tickets are on sale at www.sjahalloffame.org.
McCann, a 1961 graduate, played basketball for the Redstickers and went on to teach, coach and serve as a guidance counselor in East Baton Rouge Parish. Osorno, a 2006 graduate, won regional and Division I state singles titles as a tennis player. She went on to Southern Mississippi and excelled as a singles and doubles player.
Saichuk coached track, cross country and basketball at SJA, starting in 1987 and was named athletic director a year later. She supervised a period of major sports growth.