SULPHUR — Catholic-Pointe Coupee pitcher Blaire Bizette carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the eighth inning. The second-seeded Hornets got baserunners on in six of the eight innings and appeared destined to break through.
Only top-seeded Calvary Baptist did it first.
Trinity Bruno singled with two outs and Ramsey Walker followed with an RBI double to give Calvary a 1-0 victory in the Division IV final at the LHSAA Softball tournament on Saturday at North Frasch Park.
“I think we showed up and gave them (Calvary)more than we thought they were getting," CHSPC pitcher Lauren Doucet said. “They (CHSPC players) work their butts off. These kids have so much heart and so much fight.
"This was a great matchup between two stellar teams and we just came up a little short. I could not ask for a better team or better leaders.”
Pitchers and defense were the story for much of the game. Riley Walker of Calvary (26-6-1) scattered five hits and worked around three errors, striking out eight. Bizette, an SLU signee, retired 18 of 20 batters going into the final inning and struck out seven.
It was the fifth LHSAA tourney for Bizette … this time with five new starters, two years removed for CHSPC winning a Division IV title prior to the pandemic.
“We knew it was going to be a great match-up,” Calvary coach Tiffany Wood said. “We knew it was going to be a one or two-run game and our mindset was to hang in there and get that one run.
“She (Bizette) is very good. We tried to simplify … not try to do too much and just find a way.”
No player had more than one hit for either team. The Hornets (24-8) got runners on first and third in the third inning with one out and could not get a run across. CHSPC also had two on the fifth.
Catholic-PC had the top of its order up in top of the eighth. Riley Walker walked Bizette and got a fly out to end the inning.
“We did not expect to be here this year,” Bizette said. “My defense backed me up. I could not be more thankful for my team.”