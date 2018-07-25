The school complex looks more like the downtown office building it used to be. An office located on the ground floor also serves as a weight room and locker room.
Mentorship Academy students can walk to the Mississippi River to gather samples for science experiments thanks to its unique location.
It can take multiple experiments to find the right answer. Finding the answers needed to field a successful football program has been elusive for the Sharks. Yet the challenge still intrigues junior Da’Shun Hugley after back-to-back winless seasons.
“I’ve been here since my freshman year,” said Hugley, a quarterback-defensive back. “Things didn’t go right my freshmen year, and they didn’t go right my sophomore year. Now I see improvement. It’s right for me to stay and see it through rather than go to another school. I want to be here and win.”
Hope springs eternal for more than 250 football schools in Louisiana each fall. Class 3A Mentorship is one of those schools that has already made the grade in other areas. The STEAM school earned a B letter grade academically and offers science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs.
The school has no gym or true athletic facility. Basketball teams practice at the nearby Sports Academy. The football team practiced at multiple sites last year but has settled in at Westdale Middle School for conditioning workouts this summer. The track team also goes to multiple sites. All teams use the river levee as a training ground.
Since joining the LHSAA in 2013, Mentorship has changed head football coaches multiple times. Keith Woods, a 21-year coaching veteran with notable head coaching stints at Capitol and Belaire, is the latest to tackle the task.
“Why do this? Why not? That’s my thought. I’ve been part of successful teams and coached at schools where the numbers are low and there is a lack of experience and confidence,” Woods said. “I’ve watched film from last year, and this team did good things. The numbers were small and they couldn’t finish games. Numbers and experience had a lot to do with that. My hope is that we can bring stability, consistency and pride.”
When Woods refers to “we,” he refers to himself and Adam Young, his offensive coordinator/assistant head coach. The Sharks hope to add two or three coaches over the next two weeks.
Mentorship had just 17 players for its spring game. Now the roster is nearly twice that size and features just one senior. The spring game with Istrouma, which will play JV for one more year, ended in a tie, but the Sharks held a lead until the final minutes.
"Plenty of positive things," Woods said. "You have to go one step at a time."
Like most coaches, Woods has clothes from each coaching stop. These days he avoids wearing neutral colors, opting instead for the bright blue color Mentorship has adopted as his "buy in."
Defensive end/offensive lineman Tyrone Dunn senses a change in a culture for the players, many of whom did not play organized football until middle school.
“We hurt ourselves with mistakes last year. We missed assignments. We had to learn a new system every year and it was confusing,” Dunn said. “(Woods and Young) are teaching us a system, but they also are stressing discipline. The best teams we played, teams like U-High and West Feliciana, had experience and discipline. I think discipline is big for us.”
Woods agrees. Mentorship principal Robert Webb Jr. views sports sees sports as a vehicle to bring a school together and to offer something extra. Webb also tackles the big question, “Why football?”
“It’s what JFK (the late John F. Kennedy) said about going to the moon. We do it because it is hard,” Webb said. “The job here is to grow the whole child, and athletics … football is part of that.”