Many items you purchase come with warnings or disclaimers. I have one for readers of this column about the LHSAA’s football power ratings.
I am NOT a math wizard, something a look at my old report cards would verify. Nor I am a person who waits each week for the LHSAA to post updated power ratings.
Tasks like that I leave to the coaches and others who study power ratings in detail. For most of us, power ratings are a means to an end … playoff berths.
But now that the end, as in the end of the 2022 football season is near, it is intriguing to see where teams stand in the new select/nonselect divisions.
There will be changes over the next 3 weeks. Some big shifts have happened since the first power ratings were posted a few weeks ago.
Remember, suspend the classification norms you held close for years. Many teams are in very different places on both select/nonselect lists.
Here are some takeaways on the nonselect side:
We’ve got No. 1s. Zachary (5-1) leads Division I and unbeaten West Feliciana (7-0) is the Division II leader. Kentwood of locally based District 9-1A tops Division IV.
A look at where other teams fall provides surprises on both sides. Denham Springs, at ninth, is the only other top 10 Division I team. Seven others are clustered between No. 14 and No. 28.
In Division II, Plaquemine is No. 7. Albany, a 3A team by traditional classification methods, is 15th.
St. James is third in Division III and Amite, the LHSAA’s 2A champion a year ago and a 7-3A rival of DII Albany, is seventh. Baker (6-2A) is No. 15, above No. 23 Port Allen (6-3A), though their records are similar.
White Castle sits at No. 4 in Division IV, four spots ahead of East Feliciana (yes, a 2A school).
The select side picture is complex. It is worth watching for key movements. Here are a few takeaways:
Catholic High is No. 1 in Division I, ahead of Warren Easton, and Scotlandville is sixth. Woodlawn sits at 16th, just one spot ahead of McKinley (yes, 4A McKinley).
Of course, the wolf in sheep’s clothing is Karr sitting at No. 14, thanks to some early-season forfeits.
Division II is a mix of 3A and 4A teams. Teurlings Catholic is No. 1. Madison Prep, one of the 3A teams, is seventh, just behind Lafayette Christian. Istrouma is 16th.
Divisions III and IV jumbled based on our “traditional” norms.
Newman leads Division III and The Dunham School is second. St. Charles, Notre Dame, Calvary (up from 1A) and Episcopal are 2A schools sitting where you expect them to be.
Don’t forget about 3A. Parkview Baptist is ninth, while University, the Division II select champion in 2021, sits at No. 11.
Vermilion Catholic tops Division IV. Last year’s top Division IV teams, Ouachita Christian (eighth) and Southern Lab (14th) are down the list. The Kittens are one slot behind 9-1A foe Slaughter Community Charter.
Strength of schedule, along with wins and losses of each team and their opponents, factor into power ratings.
Understand that power ratings will continue to evolve. And keep this old analogy a coach shared with me last week in mind.
“Right now, we may not look good on paper,” he said. “Good thing we don’t play on paper.”