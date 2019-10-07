Divisions I-II
1. Dutchtown (21-1): The Division I, District IV Griffins improved their winning streak to 12, including four wins at the Lutcher tourney last week.
2. Lee (21-2): It is now a 16-match winning streak for the Patriots of Division II, District 4. A key contest with Istrouma looms Tuesday.
3. St. Joseph’s Academy (14-12): Solid team leads Division I, District 3 and plays the toughest overall schedule in the BR area.
4. St. Amant (8-7): Again, the record is not imposing but the Gators have a key win over rival EAHS in Division I, District 4.
5. East Ascension (18-6): A solid team playing in the area’s strongest district in the top two divisions. The only thing missing is a win over frontrunners Dutchtown or St. Amant.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, Istrouma, Walker.
Divisions III and below
1. The Dunham School (20-2): Another super dozen? Yes, like Dutchtown in Division I, the Tigers of Division IV, District 3 have 12 straight wins.
2. University (14-8): Another Division IV, District 3 power broker. The Cubs have size and postseason experience and face Parkview this week.
3. Parkview Baptist (16-9): Yes, the Eagles also are part of the District 3 fray, which will be intriguing to watch as the season continues.
4. Northeast (16-9): Can you guess what district the Vikings are in. Yep, Division III, District 3. Can NHS parlay early-season success into wins in this district? That is the big question.
5. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (11-7): The Division V Hornets are holding steady and building toward the postseason.
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, The Brighton School.