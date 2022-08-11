Some people may not think high school coaches are in a service profession. Their roles are not the same as those working in law enforcement, the military or medical industries.
Every now and then, you find a story that flips the script. Ascension Christian coach Joshua Puryear is a case in point.
Want to cite an example of a servant-leader? Puryear may just be the guy.
“I have two younger brothers who were both active-duty Army,” Puryear said. “I love coaching … it is a calling for me. Because of my brothers, I always wanted to give back and serve in a different way.
“So, two years ago at age 33, I did it … I joined the Coast Guard reserves and I am glad I did. With three young children, it is not easy. I could not do it without the support of my wife, my family and the school.”
Puryear left May 3 for Coast Guard training and did not return until July 19. In his absence, assistant coaches and administrators stepped in to help coordinate Ascension Christian’s offseason strength and conditioning program.
Ascension Christian has made some playoff appearances during Puryear’s 12-year tenure. After a 2-8 season in 2021, the Lions return six starters and are eager for the season to begin.
“The summer was mostly about strength and conditioning,” Puryear said. “We have a lot of ground to make up right now, but you take it a day at a time. We're building.”
Having a positive role model doesn't hurt, either.
Notable numbers
Central coach Sid Edwards is closing in on a milestone. He enters the season with a 184-75 career record — just 16 wins away from joining the state's 200-wins club.
Two other active coaches, J.T. Curtis of John Curtis and Jim Hightower of St. Thomas More, also are on the list. As he enters his 53rd season, Curtis has a record of 603-75-6. Hightower is at 447-133-1 going into his 47th season.
Other local leaders include Episcopal’s Travis Bourgeois (156-85), Zachary’s David Brewerton (149-43), Dutchtown’s Guy Mistretta (147-62), Dunham’s Neil Weiner (123-65) and Walker’s Chad Mahaffey (118-37).
Back again
Eric Randall returns as head coach at Baker after a two-year absence. Randall coached the Buffaloes to the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2019. He also serves as assistant principal at the school.
The former Glen Oaks and Southern University quarterback is pleased with what he has seen so far. Baker drops down to Class 2A for the first time this fall.
“The thing I am most pleased with is the commitment,” Randall said. “I have a great group of assistant coaches and we did not sugarcoat anything for them. They stayed with it all summer and they keep working.”
Randall is one of 13 coaches to take over programs at Baton Rouge area schools this fall.
Here is a breakdown by district:
District 4-5A: Ryan Cook, Scotlandville; Korey Lindsey, Liberty. District 5-5A: none. District 6-4A: Yasin Sarah, Broadmoor; Ron Allen, McKinley; Drey Trosclair, Plaquemine; Reginald Ware, Tara. District 6-3A: none. District 7-3A: John Legoria, Albany. District 6-2A: Eric Randall, Baker; Jonathan Brantley, Capitol. District 8-1A: Christopher Sanders, Ascension Catholic. District 9-1A: B.J. Wilson, Central Private; Patrick Clarkston, Slaughter Community Charter.
It's a Thursday EBR thing
A shortage of officials has prompted all three sections of the East Baton Rouge Parish Kickoff Classic jamboree to be moved to Thursday, Aug. 25.
Broadmoor, Scotlandville and Woodlawn will once again be the host sites.