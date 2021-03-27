If it was any other year in late March, I might have called this time a point of no return as spring sports take over to dominate the final two months of a high school sports year.
Bad choice of words. I learned that when the 2020 spring sports seasons came to a screeching halt because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
So much in our lives has changed or been altered since. But this final roller-coaster ride of sorts for 2021 high school sports is one I welcome.
Why? Because teams and athletes are competing. What we lost in 2020 can now be seen in the smiling faces of the coaches and athletes. And it is awesome.
As vaccinations rise and COVID-19 cases hopefully continue to drop there may even be the possibility for more fans at outdoor events.
In my mind, it has been the perfect/imperfect scenario as the LHSAA and its coaches and athletes have found ways to complete seasons and championships.
Has it been scary at times? Yes. There have been quarantines aplenty. Some are still taking place as contact tracing and positive tests continue, thankfully in smaller numbers.
As St. James football coach Robert Valdez pointed out last summer, navigating high school sports during a pandemic is like flying a plane with no landing gear.
There were local, state and federal guidelines and mandates in place. As knowledge of the virus grew and case numbers changed, so did the guidance.
COVID-19 issues forced some teams and/or players out of the postseason. A month of the wrestling regular season was shuttered out of an abundance of caution. So far, LHSAA championship events to date have been completed.
Because the regular season ended early, the wrestling championships exuded some of the most poignant displays of emotion and joy. I expect more of the same as the spring sports reach their conclusions.
Few people, including myself, agree with every LHSAA rule or decision. So far, so good. And so far, it feels so good.
Counting blessings
I have some important blessing to count. Soon, I will complete my COVID-19 vaccination sequence.
And I am proud to announce my husband and I have our first grandchild. He has not declared a preferred sport yet. There is plenty of time to grow into that.
Star of Stars nominations
The Advocate continues to grow its Star of Stars High School Sports Awards event. It will be virtual this year and is set for 7 p.m. May 25.
We need you to submit nominations for the Star of Stars highest awards — boys/girls Athlete of the Year, boys/girls Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Spirit Award and Courage Award.
Go to the new Star of Stars website at starofstars.net and just do it. You will also find information on some of the athletes to be honor in their respective sports.