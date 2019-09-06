It took Scotlandville High School a little more than a minute of game time before it got rolling Friday night.
The Hornets took the opening kickoff from McKinley and promptly went three-and-out. After that, the rout was on.
Scotlandville scored touchdowns on its next seven first-half possessions while its defense shut down any thoughts the Panthers offense had of keeping pace. The only thing to slow down the Hornets was a running clock in the second half as Scotlandville rolled to a 68-7 season-opening win over McKinley at Memorial Stadium.
“I credit my coaching staff. They did a great job of preparing our young men all week,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “The kids have been exceptional and they’ve earned this. They really have.”
Scotlandville’s offense was paced by quarterback Jessie Craig, who completed 7 of 15 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns including two to Donald Jones. Ninth-grader Zae Teasett also saw action and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
On the ground, Scotlandville rushed for 199 yards on 17 carries. Chance Williams ran for two TDs and also had a receiving score. Brothers Leroy Robinson and Trevor Robinson each scored two touchdowns.
Defensively, Scotlandville held McKinley to 36 yards, and total that was partially helped by the running clock which limited the Panthers to 36 offensive snaps.
Carlton Worthy led McKinley with 21 yards rushing. Panthers quarterback Richard Oliver Jr., was 4 of 9 passing for 13 yards.
“We had some hiccups last week (in the jamboree) and we went in and watched some film,” Ricard said. “It allows you to correct the things you could have done better so we worked through things and really took our time this week.”
Scotlandville opened the game with Chance Williams being thrown for a 1-yard loss. Two incomplete passes later, the Hornets were in punt formation on fourth-and-11, and were flagged for an illegal substitution.
After Ricard called a timeout with less than a minute of time having run off the game clock, Adonis Jackson got off a 38-yard punt. It was Scotlandville’s only punt of the game.
“Our offensive line and our defense are what we’re going to hang our hat on,” Ricard said. “The special teams was on me, but we made the adjustments and got things corrected.”
Williams got the Hornets started with touchdown runs of 1 and 10 yards. Jones pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Craig to push the lead to 21-0 before McKinley’s Johnathan Palmer briefly broke up Scotlandville’s momentum with an 85-yard kickoff return.
Scotlandville answered with a weaving 42-yard catch and run by Williams for another score. Leroy Robinson’s 7-yard TD run gave the Hornets a 35-7 lead just before the first quarter ended.