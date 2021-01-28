Many teams adopt the rallying slogan, “If you want to be the best you have to beat the best.”
That phrase is in play, along with other factors, as University High’s two defending LHSAA Division III soccer teams travel to play two unbeaten Parkview Baptist teams in a District 5 doubleheader. Action begins at 5 p.m. Friday with the girls contest.
“It has been 15 years since the Parkview girls beat U-High,” PBS girls coach Raphael Nunes said. “Melissa (Ramsey, UHS coach) does such a good job. They are prepared and they just come at you.
“We have an eighth-grader who wasn’t born the last time Parkview beat U-High. She can be part of something special. We’ve built up our program and I believe we are ready for this.”
The defending champion U-High girls (9-1-4) tied St. Michael Monday and are third in the latest LHSAA power ratings. PBS (10-0-4) is No. 4 and has a win over No. 1 Loyola Prep this season.
Meanwhile, the two-time defending champion U-High boys (10-3-1) are the No. 1 seed, ahead of PBS (14-0-1) going into the boys contest that is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We graduated a lot last year. One thing I am most pleased with is how guys have step into the lineup and played well,” U-High boys coach Chris Mitchell said. “Even more than last year, I think teams have been gunning for us. Parkview has not lost a game yet and they will be ready for us.”
It is nice to be unbeaten. But PBS boys coach Roger Charcap says his team’s depth is more important, thanks to injuries that have altered the Eagles’ lineup multiple times.
“The thing I like most is the balance. We have a couple of returning all-state players, but we don’t rely just on them,” Charcap said. “Whenever a player has gone down, the next guy steps in.
“Against U-High you need all of that. They never stop. If there are only a few minutes left they will find a way to get you.”
Coming off a 1-1 draw with St. Michael in another District 5 contest played Monday at PBS, UHS’ Ramsey is eager for another quality opponent.
“Parkview has improved and matured,” Ramsey said. “They have one of the best midfielders in Sydney (Charles). Games like this are going to help prepare all of us for the playoffs, which is a good thing.”
BY THE NUMBERS: Liam Moran has 12 goals and 9 assists for the U-High boys, who also rely on senior goalkeeper Ben Maas. Lilly Mittendorf (7 goals) and centerback Lundyn Ladnor help lead the UHS girls.
AK Smith (20 goals) and Charles (7 goals, 10 assists), who has been sidelined by injury, pace the Parkview girls. Dariyen Naranjo (19 goals, 18 assists) and centerback Brendan Hays lead the PBS boys.