SULPHUR — Catholic-Pointe Coupee came in with a game plan. When Lafayette Christian scored four first-inning runs, the Hornets had a back-up plan.
Call it a bat plan. Second-seeded CHSPC scored 15 of the final 16 runs in a 15-5 six-inning victory over LCA in Friday’s Division IV semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament.
Meanwhile, the usual plan was the only one top-seeded Holden needed. Olivia Lackie pitched a one-hitter and struck out 19 in the Rockets 3-0 victory over Zwolle in a Class B semifinal.
“That is a good hitting team over there,” CHSPC coach Lauren Doucet said of LCA. “They have put runs on a lot of teams this year. We had to change our approach to facing their hitters and we needed to keep hitting the ball ourselves.”
The Hornets (23-5) advance to play top-seeded Ouachita Christian in the Division IV final set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Field 17 at Frasch Park. Holden (28-5) meets No. 3 Forest at 11 a.m. on Field 15. CHSPC seeks its first title since 2016, while Holden looks to win its third in a row.
“It was close to a perfect game,” Holden coach Linzey Cifreo said. “They were able to get a bunt down there at the end (top of the seventh inning). I told her in my eyes it was a perfect game. Olivia gives us efforts like that every time out. We were able to get just enough offense.”
CATHOLIC-PC 15, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 5: LCA’s Kameron Borel had a two-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the sixth. In between, the Hornets (23-5) collected 14 hits and pitcher Blaire Bizette settled in and allowed just three hits over the final six innings, retiring 12 of 14 batters at one point.
Adelyn Fisher and Kailynn LeBlanc were the catalysts for the Hornet offense. Fisher finished 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. LeBlanc was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Kaitley Fisher also had two hits and scored four runs.
Four CHSPC players had RBIs in one of the team’s two five-run innings.
“When we down 4-0, I kept telling my team to stay up … nobody was hurt,” LeBlanc said. “We were not going to stop. We were going to pull through.”
HOLDEN 3, ZWOLLE 0: Lackie struck out the entire Zwolle lineup in the first three innings. She also helped her own cause by bringing home the first run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning.
The South Alabama commitment went on to strike out 14 of the first 16 batters she faced. Justice Howard’s bunt single in the seventh was the lone hit for the Hawks (20-4).
Holden added two more runs in the fourth. Kamrynn Ouber suicide squeeze bunt brought Emma Hutchinson in to score. Leadoff hitter Ashley Fogg contributed an RBI single that scored Madison McDonald.