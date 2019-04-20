The sense of elation was evident as Payton Granier rounded the bases after hitting a game-ending grand slam home run to center field. The shock of what had just happened was just as telling.
Fourth-seeded St. Amant bounced defending Class 5A champion Ouachita Parish 13-1 in a five-inning quarterfinal game played Saturday at SAHS.
The fifth-seeded Lions came into the game with 82 home runs. But OPHS mustered only two hits off St. Amant’s Alyssa Romano. It was the Gators who scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, capped by Granier's homer.
“I don’t know what it was she threw me,” Granier said. “I just knew it looked like a fat pitch and I wanted to hit it as hard as I could. I’ve never hit a home run in my life. I was trying to get a hit. A lot of people out there doubted us and didn’t think we could make this far or win as many games as we have. This … it means the world to us.”
With the win, the Gators (26-2-1) advance to the 5A tourney for the first time since 2017 with a squad that includes seven first-year starters. St. Amant meets No. 8 Walker (24-9), an upset winner of top-seeded Sam Houston, in Friday’s semifinal round that opens the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament at Sulphur’s Frasch Park.
“Offensively we’ve been good all year and I have to give Lulu (Romano) credit,” Ouachita coach Tim Whitman said. “I thought she pitched well. She had our number. We didn’t make adjustments at the plate in the middle innings. We didn’t get off the field on defense a couple of times and gave them a couple of extra outs and chances to score.”
Sophie Smith was 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs for the Gators. Julia Kramer was 2-for-3 and Roman also was 2-for-3. Kramer and Romano got the fifth inning jump started with doubles. Granier drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and finished 1-for-2 with five RBIs.
“That’s the best our hitters have done all year,” Romano said. “They were on … very disciplined. We made them pitch to us. The best pitch I had going today was the change-up. I need that to set them up because it was off speed.”
Smith’s RBI single in the first gave St. Amant the early lead. Ouachita tied it in the third. Olivia Buckhalter’s doubled to short double to left with one out. She stole third and came home on a St. Amant error. Romano issued a walk after that, but got one of OPHS’ most dangerous hitters, Abby Allen, to fly out to end the inning.
The Gators added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Designated player Kailey Dufour’s RBI single brought home one run and an error scored another.
St. Amant added three more runs in the fourth, but kept pushing, no doubt being reminded that Ouachita rallied from a 7-0 deficit to win the 5A title game last season. Eight of the nine Gator batters in the fifth reached base.
“We told the kids before the game there was a chance we could win 15-0 or lose 15-0,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “That’s the way 5A has been. A lot of crazy games. This was a group people doubted all year. We took that as motivation and worked.”