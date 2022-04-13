Double the pleasure and double the pressure? That's one way to look at the doubleheader rivals St. Amant and Dutchtown high schools are set to play.
The first game of the two-game District 5-5A sequence was rained out Tuesday. Now the teams are scheduled to play twice Thursday at Dutchtown.
The first game starts at 4 p.m.
“Given the way things worked out with the weather, this is the best option we have,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “And it’s like I told our guys, they are going to experience something few teams do.
“It is a parish rivalry, a district rivalry and Dutchtown is one of the best 5A teams in the state. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for Louisiana high school baseball all night long.”
Dutchtown (27-2, 6-0) is unbeaten in District 5-5A and currently No. 3 in the LHSAA power ratings for Class 5A. St. Amant (25-4, 5-1) is No. 6.
Like Bravata, Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnaydre said he sees an unintended positive in playing a doubleheader before the playoffs begin.
“This will give both teams an idea what the playoffs might look like once we get into those best-of-three series,” Schexnaydre said. “Chances are, both of us could face that situation on a Saturday where you have to win two games to advance.”
Schexnaydre’s Griffins enter Thursday’s games with a 16-game winning streak. St. Amant has not played since losing the second game of its two-game set with Catholic 8-4 on Saturday.
Jacob Mayers (5-0) and Dallis Moran (5-2) are set to get the starts for St. Amant, but those plans could change depending on how the first game goes, Bravata saod.
Lee Amedee is batting .373 for the Gators with 30 runs and 14 RBIs. Blaise Lalonde leads the team with 24 RBIs and is hitting .359.
Cole Poirrier has 22 RBIs, 27 runs and a .337 average.
Nick Gisclair (6-0) and Nathan Monceaux (6-0) are the planned starters for Dutchtown. Will Delaune leads the Griffins offense with a .479 average.
Dutchtown's Tanner Vadnais has a team-high 36 RBIs and is hitting .365. Monceaux (.371) and Pierson Parent (.365) both have 30 RBIs.
Another key game set for Thursday has Zachary (18-11, 6-0) traveling to Central (22-4, 5-1) for a District 4-5A game at 6:30 p.m.
The teams meet again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Zachary lost five in a row before the start of 4-5A play. The Broncos have won seven straight. Central’s lone loss in 4-5A was a to Denham Springs.
LSU commitment DJ Primeaux and Jimmie Johnson Central are a solid 1-2 punch pitching punch of their own. Central is No. 7 in the LHSAA power ratings, while Zachary has climbed to No. 8.