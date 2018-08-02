For decades, students have been asked to write “What I did on my summer vacation papers.” Broadmoor High football coach Elliott Wilkins and his staff personally took things to a new level this summer.
The Broadmoor coaches spent about two weeks of their summer vacation renovating the school’s weight room area.
“I gave the kids off the week of the Fourth of the July,” Wilkins said. “The idea was to get things done before they came back for workouts. We bought our supplies at Lowe's and got to work. We started that Thursday. The walls were painted first and once everything was out of the weight room we painted the floor.”
Wilkins said the Buccaneer coaches also cleared all items out of two storage areas. Those areas will now be used as office space for BHS’ assistants. When the coaches painted the walls, they added a stripe with Broadmoor’s colors across the center of the wall. The floor was painted black. The racks and weight benches received a fresh coat of red paint.
“The kids do like it,” Wilkins said. “It was something we felt needed to get done. We don’t have all the resources available to other schools in the area, like the Ascension schools. We made it work with what we have available to work with. The next thing I would like to see is new benches and weight racks. Some of the ones we have were here when I was in school. But that is down the road. This is start, and I hope we can build on it.”
No new McKinley hires
New McKinley Principal Esrom Pitre had hoped to hire a head girls basketball coach and add a few assistants in other sports by Friday. That plan has now been pushed back a few days.
Hiring a head girls basketball coach is a key piece to the puzzle for the Panthers as they replace their entire coaching staff after the LHSAA suspended all coaches on the 2017-18 staff as part of precedent-setting sanctions released last month.
“We wanted to get it done this week,” Pitre said. “But there are certifications and other things that need to be verified and that takes time. We start school on the (August) 8th and by then hope to have all the staff in place.”
Pitre said between 35 and 40 players have been attending football practices/conditioning workouts. A total of 25 players have participated in volleyball workouts.