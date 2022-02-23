The defense did it.
Instead of making offensive adjustments, Episcopal coach Taylor Mims Wharton implored her team to ratchet up its defense in the second half.
The rest turned into school history as Episcopal held No. 3 Newman to nine second-half points in a 50-30 victory at the LHSAA select girls basketball tournament at the Alario Center in Westwego.
“Defense wins … that was the talk at halftime,” Wharton said. “That was the emphasis, the screaming and yelling at halftime. Something worked.
“We wanted to pressure them. We wanted to make it a full-court game. We did not want to play in half court because they had the two bigs.”
With the Division III semifinal win, Episcopal (22-6) advances to a championship game for the first time in school history. The Knights play top-seeded Lafayette Christian (25-7) in the Division III final at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Alario Center.
Izzy Besselman led the Knights with a game-high 27 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots. Anaya Yunusah had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Newman (23-4).
The fact that Besselman outscored Newman 15-9 in the second half speaks volumes about the Episcopal defense. The Knights’ desire to advance to a title game after losing in the semifinals the previous two years also was evident.
“The last couple of years we came up very short,” Besselman said. “We knew we had to play like a team. It could not be just one person. We did that. We found the open person.”
More often than not, Besselman was the open person, though the Knights’ other post player, Blair Smith, had seven second-half points and eight rebounds as well. Foul trouble forced the Greenies to go to a 2-3 zone in the second half.
The Knights spread the floor and methodically picked the defense apart. Forcing Newman into 29 turnovers was pivotal, too.
“We turned the ball over in the last game we played and got away with a win,” Newman coach Tracy Blackerby said. “It’s hard to beat a good team with 29 turnovers, and Episcopal is a good team. They turned turnovers into points.”
Episcopal held a 10-2 lead, but Newman scored the next eight points to tie the game at 10-10 after one quarter. The Greenies led by six in the second quarter before Besselman’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 3.1 seconds left gave the Knights a 22-21 halftime lead.
A 20-6 third-quarter run in which Episcopal scored eight of the first 10 points put the Knights in control.
“This is huge for us. I am proud of these girls … proud of our program,” Wharton said. “I came up in this program, so this means a lot.”