A lot has happened since Oliver Jack’s sophomore year, including a pandemic that wiped out his junior track season at Episcopal.
Jack is determined to make the most of the opportunities he has left, starting with the Class 2A, Region II meet set for Tuesday at Episcopal.
“Just being able to compete and finish the season … it means much,” Jack said. “When we were in quarantine last year I told my Dad that all I was wanted was the chance to compete again. I missed it.
“It wasn’t about individual accomplishments for me, my teammates and anybody else I know. It is about being a team and working toward our goals together.”
The Knights have their work cut out for them. The Region II meet is traditionally one of the toughest in 2A with its mix of Baton Rouge and Acadiana area teams. Field events begin at 2:30 p.m. The 4x800-meter relay is set for 3:30 p.m. with other running events set for 5 p.m.
Jack won the Division II indoor title in the shot put and ranks among area and state best with a mark of 56 feet, 1 inch. He ranks second locally with a 153-6 best in the discus.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Jack was a linebacker-running back on the Episcopal football team that was unbeaten before losing 14-12 to eventual Division III select champion Lafayette Christian in the quarterfinals.
Though he still may have the chance to play some football as a walkon, he recently committed to the University of Louisiana for track. Not bad at all for a guy who enters Tuesday’s meet seeking his first berth in the LHSAA’s track meet.
As odd as that seems, it is true. Jack did not qualify for the LHSAA meet as a sophomore and then came the pandemic-lost 2020 season.
“Since he was a sophomore, Oliver has improved about 10 feet in the shot put,” Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin said. “That only makes sense, because like most kids he has grown and got a lot stronger over two years.
“But there is more to it than that. He works hard every day. Oliver is always the first one at practice and the last one to leave. It is the same with meets, he is the first there and the last to leave. He is the kind of kid a coach hates to lose.”
Competitively, Jack hates to lose. He has plans to major in mechanical engineering and it shows in his workouts, where he works to perfect his footwork and release for the both the shot put and discus.
“There are always ways to get better,” Jack said. “I never want to be satisfied. Being committed to a college is no reason to be satisfied. It makes me push harder.
“We have this chance to compete and need to make the most of us. We owe that to ourselves and those seniors who lost their lost their season last year.”
Regional Track
Tuesday: Class 2A, Region II at Episcopal, Field events at 2:30 p.m., running at 5 p.m.; Class 4A, Region II at Cecilia, Field events at noon, running events at 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Class 5A, Region II at Catholic, Field events at 3:30 p.m., running events at 5:30 p.m.; Class 3A, Region III at West Feliciana, Field events at 1 p.m., running events at 4 p.m.; Class 1A, Region III at Plaquemine, Field events at 2:30 p.m., running events, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Class 1A, Region II at New Iberia High, Field events TBA