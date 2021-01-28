Like many senior high school football players, Woodlawn’s Lanard Harris is still hoping to get just the right college offer. While he waits, Harris isn’t standing still.
Harris is among the top competitors entered in the LSU High School Qualifier indoor track meet set for 11 a.m. Saturday at LSU's Carl Maddox Field House. No spectators are allowed for the meet that will again be conducted in 11 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. sessions because of COVID-19 protocols.
“I still have a number of schools in contact with me,” Harris said. “As soon as my updated transcript goes out, I believe things will happen for me. Ideally, I want to do both sports (track and football) in college. I love them both.”
And yes, the 6-foot, 185-pound Harris is good at both. He earned co-MVP honors as a safety for Walker's football team last fall. A year ago, Harris ranked among the nation’s leaders in the 60-yard hurdles.
The pandemic wiped out his junior outdoor track season. As a sophomore, he won the 300 hurdles in Class 4A for the Panthers.
After posting a time of 8.13 seconds at the LSU Indoor Classic earlier this month, Harris’ goal is to equal or surpass his best of 7.97 from 2020 during the early session.
“I started playing football when I was 5 years old and didn’t start track until middle school,” Harris said. “I liked it right away and found out I could run the hurdles, which I love and it’s not something everybody can do.”
Those 39-inch hurdles Harris scales are not the only obstacles he's worked to clear. As a freshman, he attended school in East St. Louis, Illinois, and struggled academically.
Once he moved to Baton Rouge, Harris’ outlook improved academically and athletically.
“Baton Rouge has been better for me," he said. "Once I came to Woodlawn, there were coaches and teachers who were willing to help and took an interest in me.
"I also got more focused on everything. I matured.”
Harris has football offers from Louisiana College and Texas-based Cisco Junior College. But he said he hears from multiple state schools and others, including Memphis and Houston. He plans a business major in college.
However, recruiting is not something Harris dwells on.
“That’s why I like track and football,” Harris said. “I am always moving.”