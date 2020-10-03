BR.countrydayepiscopal.100220 HS 982.JPG
Episcopal's Ryan Armwood (21) stiff arms Country Day's Carter Borron (25) as Borron grabs for Armwood's face mask, Thursday, October 1, 2020, as Episcopal hosts Country Day in Baton Rouge during the first night of high school football in Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Kentwood (9-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)

St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at McKinley (4-5A)

Edna Karr (10-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Livonia (6-4A) at Alexandria Senior High (2-5A)

Tara (7-4A) at Westgate (5-4A)

Class 3A and below

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Pope John Paul II (10-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Assumption (8-4A)

Landry-Walker (10-4A) at Walker (4-5A)

South Plaquemines (11-2A) at Scotlandville (4-5A), 7:30 p.m.

Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central (4-5A)

Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A)

East Ascension (5-5A) vs. Warren Easton (11-4A) at Pan American Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Jewel Sumner (8-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A)

Madison Prep (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

DeQuincy (5-2A) at Albany (8-3A)

St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A)

Lutcher (9-3A) at South Lafourche (8-4A)

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at White Castle (7-1A)

Cohen College Prep (11-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Capitol (8-2A) at Lusher Charter (11-4A)

Archbishop Hannan (8-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A)

Springfield (10-2A) at Pearl River (9-4A)

Centerville (8-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (9-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)

Riverside Academy (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads

Saturday

Class 3A and below

East Feliciana (8-2A) at Westlake (4-3A), 2 p.m.

