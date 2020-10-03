Games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Kentwood (9-2A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Northeast (8-2A)
St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Istrouma (7-4A) at McKinley (4-5A)
Edna Karr (10-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Livonia (6-4A) at Alexandria Senior High (2-5A)
Tara (7-4A) at Westgate (5-4A)
Class 3A and below
West Feliciana (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
Central Private (6-1A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Pope John Paul II (10-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Assumption (8-4A)
Landry-Walker (10-4A) at Walker (4-5A)
South Plaquemines (11-2A) at Scotlandville (4-5A), 7:30 p.m.
Southern Lab (6-1A) at Central (4-5A)
Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Vandebilt Catholic (8-4A)
East Ascension (5-5A) vs. Warren Easton (11-4A) at Pan American Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sophie B. Wright (10-3A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
Jewel Sumner (8-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
West St. John (9-1A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at University (7-3A)
Madison Prep (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
DeQuincy (5-2A) at Albany (8-3A)
St. James (9-3A) at Destrehan (7-5A)
Lutcher (9-3A) at South Lafourche (8-4A)
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at White Castle (7-1A)
Cohen College Prep (11-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Capitol (8-2A) at Lusher Charter (11-4A)
Archbishop Hannan (8-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A)
Springfield (10-2A) at Pearl River (9-4A)
Centerville (8-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Varnado (9-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)
Riverside Academy (9-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee at NRG Field-New Roads
Saturday
Class 3A and below
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Westlake (4-3A), 2 p.m.