Woodlawn had to come from behind for the second straight week but won this one going away. The Panthers scored 41 unanswered points in the second half for a 48-13 victory against previously unbeaten St. Amant in a District 5-5A game at Woodlawn.
The Panthers’ defense intercepted four passes and returned two for touchdowns while quarterback Rickie Collins threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score. Last week, Woodlawn (2-1, 2-0) scored late to take a 26-24 victory against Dutchtown.
Woodlawn wide receiver Clayton Adams caught six for 62 yards and one TD while running 6 yards for another score. Lanard Harris had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown and Jaylon Henry caught a 28-yard TD throw. Amani Givens rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries.
Devin Boyd, Troy Washington and Dezaray Delmar had interceptions with Washington (25 yards) and Delmar (73) returning theirs for TDs.
St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier, the area’s top passing quarterback, rushed for 102 yards on 14 carries but struggled throwing the ball. He was 7 of 25 for 114 yards and three picks. St. Amant (4-1, 1-1) also lost two fumbles.
Poirrier threw a 35-yard TD pass to Wjuantaz Paul and Reggie Sims had a 3-yard scoring run for the visitors.
How it was won
The Panthers trailed 13-7 at the half but scored three touchdowns in a span of four minutes to seize control. Harris picked off Poirrier and returned the ball to the St. Amant 10-yard line. Collins scored on a 2-yard run two plays later with 6:39 left in the third quarter.
The Woodlawn defense got a three-and-out, and Collins followed with a 33-yard scoring pass to Harris. On the Gators’ next snap, defensive tackle Boyd batted and intercepted an attempted screen pass by Poirrier. Three plays later, Collins threw to Adams in the right flat and he wove his way through traffic for a 23-yard scoring play and a 28-13 lead.
Player of the game
Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins
He completed 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. In the second half he was 6 of 7 for 153 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.
They said it
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall: “I’m hoping we get to the point where we don’t have to make comebacks. We were playing well defensively but weren’t running the ball well in the first half. We didn’t change the game plan. We corrected mistakes and the offense fed off the defense. The defense stepped up and played lights out.”
St. Amant coach David Oliver: “They completely outplayed us. They made more big plays and protected the ball. We turned it over. Nobody played well for us. All credit to Woodlawn.”
Notable
• In addition to his receptions and interception, Harris had a 60-yard kickoff return for Woodlawn.
• Defensively, Eddie Powell and Dawaun Harris had fumble recoveries and Mark Fielder and Femi Falowo had sacks.
• Evan Bourgeois had an interception and 28-yard return to set up St. Amant’s second TD and Aiden Borne a fumble recovery to stop a Woodlawn scoring threat.
• D’Andre Taylor had kickoff returns of 44 and 56 yards for the visitors.