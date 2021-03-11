No. 2 Dunham (17-11) vs.
No. 1 Newman (19-6)
Division III final
Noon Friday at Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUNHAM: Carlos Stewart, Chase Augustus, Jase Augustus; NEWMAN: Chris Lockett, Canin Jefferson, Todd Jones.
ROAD TO THE FINAL: Dunham beat Northlake Christian 71-45, Lafayette Christian 45-28; Newman beat Catholic-NI 70-41, Menard 54-45.
GAME NOTES: The teams met in the quarterfinals a year ago, with Dunham winning 59-55. … It is the fifth straight title-game appearance for Dunham. … The Tigers’ Stewart (33.7 points a game) has played for Newman coach Randy Livingston, the former LSU standout, for three years on the AAU circuit. … Lockett (19.0 ppg) leads the Greenies in scoring.
No. 4 Arcadia (18-1) vs.
No. 3 White Castle (22-7)
Class 1A final
2:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ARCADIA: Jaqualon Crane, Tyler Jefferson, Khyrese Taylor; WHITE CASTLE: Jervonte Greene, Jalan Washington, Kevin Martin.
ROAD TO THE FINAL: Arcadia beat Logansport 62-37, Oak Grove 57-35, North Central 46-38; White Castle beat Lincoln Prep 77-66, Merryville 64-35, Northwood-Lena 86-70.
GAME NOTES: An old-school North vs. South matchup. … Arcadia pulled off the tourney’s biggest semifinal upset by ousting No. 1 North Central. … Arcadia won its last 1A title 2016, while White Castle won its last in 2017. … Greene and Martin each average 12 points a game for WCHS. … Crane averages 15.5 for the Hornets, who got 15 points from Taylor in the semifinal.
No. 2 Port Allen (18-7) vs.
No. 1 Rayville (24-2)
Class 2A final
5 p.m. at Burton Coliseum
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: Tawasky Johnson, Elliot McQuillan, Jalen Knox; RAYVLLLE: Kashie Natt, Zyquarius Coward, Tony Percy.
ROAD TO THE FINAL: Port Allen beat South Plaquemines 77-47, Avoyelles 78-53, St. Helena 68-38, Lakeview 60-48; Rayville beat Welsh 110-54, Oakdale 109-57, Rayville 130, Morris Jeff 56, Franklin 76-67.
GAME NOTES: The two teams meet for the third consecutive year in 2A title game. … PAHS won last year and Rayville the year before. … Knatt averages 18 points a game for a Hornets team that has five players averaging in double figures. … Johnson is the PAHS point guard who averages 15 points a game. … Knox helped key PAHS’ semifinal win.