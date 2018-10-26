A year ago, West Feliciana High rode a powerful running game and a hard-hitting defense all the way to the Class 3A state football title. The Saints found out what it was like to be on the receiving end Friday night.
Baker High grabbed a big first-quarter lead and did not let up, claiming a 36-6 victory over West Feliciana in a District 6-3A game played at BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium.
“The things we like to do were done to us,” WFHS coach Robb Odom said. “No excuses, Baker took it to us. They outplayed us and out-coached us in every phase of the game. You could see on film that they are a good football team. Tonight they showed that.”
With the win, the Buffaloes (6-3, 5-0) put themselves into a 6-3A title-game match-up against top-ranked University (9-0, 5-0) to close out the regular season.
“The coaches have been after us to play better,” running back Desmond Windon said. “We had to get the win. We get to play U-High next week for the district title.”
A week after turnovers played a huge role in a nondistrict loss to Episcopal, Baker was practically flawless. BHS tallied 322 yards of offense with Kiley Clifton and Windon leading the way. Clifton ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Windon had 93 yards on 7 carries with two TDs.
Kendall McKinnis had two interceptions for the Buffaloes defense that limited West Feliciana (5-4, 4-2) to 100 yards of offense. Antonio Haile led the Saints with 57 yards on 10 carries. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for WFHS.
“For us, it’s about making progress every day on the field and in the classroom,” Baker coach Eric Randall said. “A game like this is something we knew we possible, but it took a lot of work. Tonight we cut out the turnovers and mistakes, and it made a difference.”
The Buffaloes gobbled up yards in the first half. Two long punt returns by Windon and three big plays catapulted Baker to a 28-0 halftime lead.
Clifton and Windon combined for 166 first-half rushing yards. Clifton scored on a 75-yard run up the middle on the game’s first scrimmage play to make it 8-0.
From there, Baker was off and running. The BHS defense was a presence from the beginning, too. West Feliciana could not muster a first down in the opening half against the Baker defense. The Saints had minus-23 yards rushing.
Windon had punt returns of 50 and 40 yards in the opening half. The 50-yarder set up a 10-yard scoring run by Windon. Quarterback Tyren Henderson’s 30-yard TD also helped Baker to a 22-0 first quarter lead.
Windon then scored on a 61-yard run that made it 28-0 with 6:55 to go in the half.
Not much changed in the second half. Javarious Knox also had an interception for Baker. Knox also set up and scored the Buffaloes’ final TD. He caught a 45-yard pass from Henderson and scored on a 5-yard to make it 36-0 in the final play of the third quarter.
“Coach has been fussing at us about mistakes, and tonight we didn’t make any,” Knox said. “It feels good.”
Two-way lineman Dillon Cage added, “A game like this is what we needed now.”