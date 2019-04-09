The Walker High School softball team made history by winning its first district title in 10 years, but there was no mystery to the Lady Cats’ 3-1 victory over Denham Springs on Tuesday at WHS’ Randy Bradshaw Field.
Just superb pitching, steady defense play and timely hitting. Unlike the first game the two rivals played in District 4-5A, Walker grabbed a 2-0 lead early and held it with pitcher Lainee Bailey helping to lead the way.
“This is awesome,” said Walker coach Hali Fletcher, who played on the 2009 Walker's title team. “I bleed green and gold … always have and always will. I think it is exciting just to see these girls work so hard and be rewarded this way.”
Bailey, one of three Walker pitchers, had a perfect game going into the top of the seventh. Denham Springs leadoff hitter Rayne Minor beat out an infield chopper and later came around to score on an error. Bailey did not walk a batter and struck out four in the game that also closed out the regular season.
After Bailey retired the DSHS in order in the top of the first, she helped her own cause. Gyvan Hammons and Laynie Jones reached on bunts and Hammons took third on an error. Bailey’s sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Ryann Schexnayder gave Walker (21-9, 7-1) all the runs it would need.
“Winning the district title … it means a lot,” Jones said. “I think we played with confidence. Scoring like we did in the first inning to go ahead was important. It gave us more confidence.”
Soon it was obvious the game would be different than the one played on March 21 at North Park. Walker led early in that game, only to see Denham Springs (21-6, 5-3) rally to win 6-1.
“We didn’t make a adjustments at the plate and that is what this game is about,” DSHS coach Leslie Efferson-Yellott said. “We were prepared. I felt like they were going to pitch Bailey and I emulated her pitching in practice. We did not come to the plate aggressive. It was like we swapped places from the first time we played.”
Denham Springs was unable to put pressure on Walker with its offense until the last inning. Walker added a third run in the fourth inning when Madelyn Bourgoyne doubled to right field and scored when Bree Brown reached on an error.
Walker also made defensive plays. Hammons made a diving catch along the right-field line on a shot hit by Paige Luquette. Bailey got a pivotal seven-pitch strike out to end the bottom of sixth, refusing to yield a walk that would have brought up the top of the Denham Springs order.
Efferson-Yellott went into the Walker huddle and congratulated the player. She also looked ahead to Wednesday when the LHSAA releases its playoff pairings.
“Now you want all the district teams to keep winning,” Efferson-Yellott said.