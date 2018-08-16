SHELBY, N.C. — In an 1-hour, 19-minute game that ended with a 1-0 Gauthier Amedee victory, Zack Merrifield delivered at the plate and on the mound.
It was enough to lead the Gonzales-based team to a 1-0 victory over Braintree, Mass on Thursday afternoon.
Merrifield, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, threw 6⅔ innings of four-hit ball and drove in the game's only run after an exciting play in the fourth inning.
The Wombats (42-6) used a leadoff single by Brayden Caskey and a Braintree throwing error off Preston Thrash's sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third with none out in the bottom of the fourth.
But Braintree center fielder Jackson Duffy caught Zane Zeppuhar's fly ball and threw home to complete a double play. But Merrifield then his clutch hit.
"It kind of killed our momentum," Merrifield said. "I was just trying to get the bat on the ball.
"I knew he was kind of working me outside, I knew that he was going to give ma little bit more off-speed. I kept pulling it. I wanted to go the other way."
Merrifield did just that with a single to left field to drive in Thrash.
"I think it was a good gamble," Gonzales coach Marty Luquet said of sending the runner from third on the fly ball. "Their kid made a great throw. But Jack picked us up."
Another crucial moment came in the top of the seventh. Merrifield, an LSU-Eunice signee, reached 80 pitches with two outs and a 2-2 count on a Braintree batter. Since exceeding 80 pitches would force him to have four days rest (instead of three), Luquet replaced him with Thrash, who was the Mid-South Regional MVP. Thrash needed two pitches to get a strikeout to end the game.
"Both pitchers threw great games," Braintree coach Cam Fox said. "They made some good plays in the field. Give them credit. Their guys pitched just a little better than ours."
Notes
Jackson Duffy, Alex Kennedy, Cole Flannery and Nolan Freeman had Braintree's hits. … Braintree right-hander Kyle Gray was the hard-lucker loser after yielding five hits, no walks and one unearned run. … Brayden Caskey had two hits to lead Gauthier Amedee's five-hit attack.
What's next
Gonzales meets Wilmington, Delaware at 4 p.m. Friday, and Braintree (24-9) meets Dubuque County, Iowa at 7 p.m.
Some information from this story came from an American Legion news release