Some of the first times also were fast times as traditional powers Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy led the way in the Capital City Swim League’s season-opening meet held Saturday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
“The relays for sure were the best part of today. I think that is everybody’s favorite part of the meet," SJA's Gabrielle joffrion said. "Swimming is such an individual sport and I think the relays are the chance to come together. We did that and swam fast.”
SJA swept all three girls relays with times that surprised first-year coach George Newport. They also were the were at the heart of an effort that allowed the Redstickers to score 603 points. Baton Rouge High was second at 269, just ahead of Zachary at 257 in the seven-team meet.
Catholic finished with 588 points to outdistance BRHS (360) and University High (271). The Bears won nine of 11 boys events, while SJA was first of eight of 11 girls events.
“It’s a good opportunity to get out and race and get an early-season test,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “Dunham has a couple of guys, so do Zachary and Baton Rouge High. Some guys are swimming out of their regular events. We’re trying to figure out what our lineup will be. I am pleased with the effort and the energy.”
Like Newport, Logsdon thought the relay splits and times were impressive for a first meet. There were three double winners. Garrett Accardo set the tone for the Bears by winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 52.25 seconds.
Accardo later won the 100 butterfly. University High’s Christopher Richardson won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke (54.90).
SJA’s CeCe Werth won the girls 200 free in 2:04.83 and completed the distance double with a win in the 500 free.
Distance specialist Mason Nyboer, an LSU commitment, stepped out of his usual comfort zone to win the 100 free in 49.36. Nyboer also finished second in the 50 free.
“Everyone was having fun and encouraging each other,” Nyboer said. “That makes for a better environment. We had some fast relay splits. Two of our breaststrokers were under 30 (seconds) on their leg, which is really fast for a first meet.”
Newport of SJA added, “I did not think our relays would be that fast and they were. Overall we swam really well.”