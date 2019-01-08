Jay Mayet has resigned as head coach of the Parkview Baptist football team.
He is reportedly leaving the team to "pursue other interests."
Mayet has been in charge of the program the last five years and a member of the staff for 21. He led the Eagles to three consecutive state championship appearances from 2014-2016, including a Division II title in 2015.
Parkview Baptist finished 2018 with a 5-8 record.
The school will reportedly begin the search for a new head coach soon.
